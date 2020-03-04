New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Medical Devices Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069671/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global wearable medical devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.In addition, emergence of innovative wearable medical devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global wearable medical devices market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global wearable medical devices market is segmented as below:

Application:

o Therapeutic Medical Devices



o Diagnostic And Monitoring Medical Devices.



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o Europe



o Asia



o ROW



Key Trends for global wearable medical devices market growth

This study identifies emergence of innovative wearable medical devices as the prime reasons driving the global wearable medical devices market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global wearable medical devices market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global wearable medical devices market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Demant AS, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp. and Sonova Group .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

