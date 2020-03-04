New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL COMMERCIAL DRONES MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973820/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global commercial drones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in application of drones.In addition, technological advances in commercial drones is anticipated to boost the growth of the global commercial drones market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global commercial drones market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Software



o Hardware



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global commercial drones market growth

This study identifies technological advances in commercial drones as the prime reasons driving the global commercial drones market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global commercial drones market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global commercial drones market, including some of the vendors such as 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics, FLIR Systems Inc., Intel Corp., Parrot SA, Remote Monitored Systems PLC, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc. and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

