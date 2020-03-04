New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933639/?utm_source=GNW

The global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market is expected to grow by USD 1.91 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in cost savings through energy efficient products.In addition, increasing adoption of demand-controlled kitchen ventilation is anticipated to boost the growth of the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Wall-mounted Canopy Hoods



o Proximity Hoods



o Island Canopy Hoods



Type:

o Type I Hood



o Type II Hood



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of demand-controlled kitchen ventilation as the prime reasons driving the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market, including some of the vendors such as Captive-Aire Systems Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Greenheck Fan Corp., Halton Group, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Melink Corp., Spring Air Systems, Systemair AB and The Middleby Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

