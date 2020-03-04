SAN JOSE, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) today announced general availability of its Zoom Phone cloud phone service in 11 additional countries (Total 17 countries and one territory now) and Beta Service in 24 new countries and one territory.



Zoom Phone now supports local phone numbers and PSTN access with new Metered and Unlimited Calling Plans in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. This expanded geographic coverage allows Zoom customers all over the world to migrate away from their in-country legacy phone systems to consolidate business communications into Zoom’s all-in-one, video-first unified communications platform.

Zoom Phone Beta Service will also be available to existing qualified Zoom customers upon request beginning March 9th. The 24 countries and one territory to be included are: Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway, Panama, Peru, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Turkey.

Zoom Phone launched in the United States and Canada in January 2019, and Zoom quickly expanded service to Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico. This latest expansion further demonstrates Zoom’s commitment to delivering an easy, reliable, and innovative unified communications platform to its global customers.

Zoom customers will now also have access to multilingual prompts in German, Danish, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Chinese Mandarin (simplified) and Chinese Mandarin (traditional) in addition to existing support for American English, British English, Canadian, French, and Spanish. This feature simplifies multi-site administration with configurable Zoom Phone prompt language preferences for international users and office locations in a single global account.

“We received great feedback from Zoom Phone customers in all 11 countries that recently completed beta programs and we’re thrilled to be able to offer general availability for the service throughout those countries,” said Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone. “Today’s announcements signal our continued commitment to ensuring our customers are happy and to making Zoom Phone more widely available, accessible and easy to use.”

What Zoom Phone customers are saying:

“Our entire team found Zoom Phone easy to deploy and use,” said Jon Nicholls, Global IT Manager, Pearlfisher. “It offers voicemail, three-way calling, and all the other features we had with our legacy system, all with unmatched reliability. Our remote workers are especially pleased with the solution because it provides them with the features and functionality typical of an office-yet at home. Zoom Phone has been a win-win for our company.”

“We’ve been long-time Zoom platform users and were excited to have the opportunity to add Zoom Phone to Zoom’s full stack of communication and collaboration tools,” said Fabio Morena, Senior Productivity Manager, SolarisBank. “Now we have the perfect solution that provides voice, video, and messaging all in one. We’ve been especially impressed with how simply our users can transition from voice to video calls. Zoom Phone is a great addition to Zoom’s easy-to-use, intuitive communications platform.”

Zoom Phone

Zoom Phone is a cloud phone system available as an add-on to Zoom’s platform. Support for inbound and outbound calling through native public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity and seamlessly integrated telephony features enable customers to replace their existing PBX solution and consolidate all of their business communication and collaboration requirements into their favorite video platform. Zoom Phone offers features such as: support for Direct and Premise Peering enabling hybrid deployments that allow customers to keep their existing PSTN SIP trunks and optionally integrate into legacy PBX solutions, the ability to escalate voice calls to video with a single click, and contact center partnerships with Five9, Genesys, NICE inContact, Talkdesk, and Twilio.

Zoom:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .