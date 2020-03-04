CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.



Opera Limited (OPRA)

Investors Affected: 7/27/2018 - 1/15/2020, or American Depository Shares issued either in or after the July 2018 Initial Public Offering.

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 24, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-opra/

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK)

Investors Affected: November 11, 2015 - November 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 30, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-wbk/

Sasol Limited (SSL)

Investors Affected: March 10, 2015 and January 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 6, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-ssl/

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Investors Affected: October 31, 2019 - January 29, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 10, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-spr/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.