Newark, NJ, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global bale handling equipment market is expected to grow from USD 157.33 million in 2018 to USD 265.01 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period from 2019-2026.

The bale handling equipment market is growing at a rapid pace from the past few years. The increasing preference of farmers towards high-quality and advanced feed options is one of the key contributing factors in the growth of bale handling equipment market growth. Bale is considered as a suitable feed option for dairy farms and livestock. The bale handling equipment prevents the reduction in feed value and excessive spoilage losses in the end user's environment, further boosting the growth of the market. Thus, increasing preference of farmers towards convenient and advanced feeding options will increase bale handling activities in agricultural fields, propelling the growth of the market.

In farming fields, bale handling is the post-harvest activity that helps farmers to avoid feed losses in fields. Proper bale handling empowers bales to hold them without oxygen conditions throughout the entire storage period. The silage is preserved until it is feed-out and is easy to transport to different areas. The bale handling equipment helps in performing baling with high moisture content to reduce leaf loss and provides high-quality protein.

Global bale handling equipment market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to growing farmer's inclination toward high- quality feed options and increasing use of high-speed bale handling equipment are the key driving factors for the bale handling equipment market. The unfavorable climate change may limit the growth of the market. However, the growing popularity of large-sized bale handling equipment and increasing adoption of high-speed bale handling equipment on agricultural fields is expected to boost the bale handling equipment market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global bale handling equipment market are John Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, Art's Way, McHale, Vermeer Corporation, Hyster, Browns Agricultural, Alamo Group Inc., CNH Industrial, Massey Ferguson, Mahindra, and Sonalika, among others. To enhance their market position in the global bale handling equipment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in August 2019, John Deere & Company announced the launch of new baler-wrapper machines to its round baler portfolio for 2020. It help producers more quickly, easily lock in nutrients for higher quality forage production.

In August 2016, Kubota Corporation announced the release of its all-new BV4580 round baler designed for dairy and cattle producers.

In August 2016, Vermeer Corporation announced the launch of next generation of Pro Balers, 504 Pro baler and the all-new 604 Pro baler, which are designed for operators who need the durability required for silage baling, while maintaining the flexibility to put up high quality dry bales.

In September 2018, Massey Ferguson announced the launch of new The Massey Ferguson RB Series Silage Baler, company’s first silage baler for baling corn residue and ideal for small dairy operations and small- to mid-sized cow-calf operations harvesting forages in damp environments where hay drydown is challenging.

The bale wrappers market segment held the largest market share of 30.32% in 2018

Type segment covers bale wrappers, bale spears, bale carriers, and others. The bale wrappers market segment held the largest market share of 30.32% in 2018. This is mainly due to the growing use of different kinds of bale wrappers. The bale wrappers are used in farms to wrap bales in plastics.

The large farm segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR of 7.01% over the forecast period

Application segment includes small farm and large farm. The large farm segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR of 7.01% over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing use bale handling equipment in agricultural fields. These equipment’s are offering more benefits to small and part-time farmers.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Bale Handling Equipment Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global bale handling equipment market with highest market share whereas the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market. North America region held the largest market share whereas the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the global bale handling equipment market. North America region held the largest market share of 32.21% in 2018. Increasing adoption of bale equipment’s, growing need for sufficient quantities of hay and forage from dairy farms, and rapid technological advancements are some of the factors that led to the growth of bale handling equipment market in North America region. In addition to this, presence of key market player in the region, further driving the growth of market in the North America region. Asia Pacific is the second fastest growing region due to the increasing adoption of bale handling equipment and rising inclination of farmers toward convenient feed options. Ina addition o this, growing awareness about highly advanced equipment for agriculture application in the region, boosting the growth for market in the region.

About the report:

The global bale handling equipment market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Thousand Units), export (Thousand Units), and import (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

