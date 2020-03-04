New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amusement Park Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611072/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global amusement park market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in international tourism expenditure.In addition, rise in number of baby-boomer visitors is anticipated to boost the growth of the global amusement park market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global amusement park market is segmented as below:

Type:

o Tickets



o Hospitality



o Merchandising



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global amusement park market growth

This study identifies rise in number of baby-boomer visitors as the prime reasons driving the global amusement park market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global amusement park market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global amusement park market, including some of the vendors such as Aspro Parks SA, Cedar Fair LP, Comcast Corp., Compagnie des Alpes SA, Merlin Entertainments Plc, PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Walt Disney Co. and Village Roadshow Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611072/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001