Our reports on global dental cad/cam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries .In addition, increase in the number of dsos supporting dental practices dsos is anticipated to boost the growth of the global dental cad/cam market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global dental cad/cam market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Dental Practices CAD-CAM Systems



o Dental Laboratories CAD-CAM Systems.



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global dental cad/cam market growth

This study identifies increase in the number of dsos supporting dental practices dsos as the prime reasons driving the global dental cad/cam market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global dental cad/cam market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global dental cad/cam market, including some of the vendors such as 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DATRON AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, KaVo Dental GmbH, Planmeca Oy, Straumann Holding AG and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

