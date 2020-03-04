New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Board Games Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594209/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global board games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid improvements in content and gameplay.In addition, growing support through crowdfunding platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the global board games market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global board games market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Tabletop



o Card And Dice



o Role-playing



Distribution Channel:

o Offline



o Online



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global board games market growth

This study identifies growing support through crowdfunding platforms as the prime reasons driving the global board games market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global board games market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global board games market, including some of the vendors such as Asmodee Holding, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., Monte Cook Games LLC, PD-Verlag, Ravensburger AG and Thames & Kosmos .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594209/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001