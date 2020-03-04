New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594205/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global sponge and scouring pads market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expansion of e-commerce market.In addition, increasing number of hotels and restaurants is anticipated to boost the growth of the global sponge and scouring pads market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global sponge and scouring pads market is segmented as below:

End-user:

o Residential



o Commercial



Distribution Channel:

o Offline



o Online



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global sponge and scouring pads market growth

This study identifies increasing number of hotels and restaurants as the prime reasons driving the global sponge and scouring pads market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global sponge and scouring pads market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global sponge and scouring pads market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Armaly Brands Inc., Corazzi Fibre Srl, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Clorox Co., The Libman Co., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unilever Group .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

