Dallas, Texas, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size 2018, by Application (Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Risk of Recurrence), Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Cancers) Circulating Biomarkers (Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA, Other Circulating Biomarkers), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global liquid biopsy market gives a holistic view of the market from 2017 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic year 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level along with the depiction of the industry’s value chain. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis. Noticeable players serving in the global liquid biopsy market have also been studied in detail.

Request a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1413

The global liquid biopsy market is anticipated to reach USD 6,014.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.4%. Increasing cancer prevalence is a prime factor driving the global liquid biopsy market.

Liquid biopsy is a minimally invasive technique that can identify molecular biomarkers in blood and other body fluids. Mainly used for cancer, liquid biopsies allow for detection and analysis of circulating tumour material (cells or DNA) shed into the blood from the primary tumour and from metastatic sites. Current clinical applications of liquid biopsy include patient stratification and therapy selection, monitoring treatment response and drug resistance, disease prognosis and detection of disease recurrence.

The global liquid biopsy market has been segmented based on applications, cancer type, and circulating biomarker types. Based on applications, the market is broken down into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring and risk of recurrence. Early cancer screening is expected to account nearly 50% market share by 2025.

Place a direct purchase order @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1413

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market through the forecast period. In this region rising income, increased urbanization, growing cancer cases, and government’s focus on healthcare facilities is driving the liquid biopsy market. However, there are substantial barriers to liquid biopsy adoption. A number of assays intended on high-cost next generation sequencing technology are not reimbursed, obstructing market uptake. Moreover, cost of the procedure is facilitating access to a larger population in India, Japan and China, which depend heavily on out-of-pocket expenditure. Worldwide, in the race of active clinical trials in liquid biopsy East Asia ranks second, while China bangs the maximum number of trials. Therefore, it is advised that companies must design and develop randomized controlled trials and inclusion in guidelines to encourage broader acceptance and favorable payer coverage in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global liquid biopsy market are Biocept, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, Trovagene, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc. and Genomic Health, Inc. among others.

Access the full report with Tabe of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/liquid-biopsy-market

Major points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Liquid Biopsy Market by Application, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

5. Liquid Biopsy Market by Cancer Type, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

6. Liquid Biopsy Market by Circulating Biomarker, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

7. Liquid Biopsy Market by Region 2017-2025 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

Have any inquiries? Get in touch wit us @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1413



Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.