Our reports on global trade management software provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing need for improved supply chain efficiency.In addition, rising import and export volumes of emerging countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global trade management software as well.



Market Segmentation

The global trade management software is segmented as below:

Deployment:

o Cloud-based



o On-premise



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o Europe



o APAC



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global trade management software growth

This study identifies rising import and export volumes of emerging countries as the prime reasons driving the global trade management software growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global trade management software

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global trade management software, including some of the vendors such as Aptean Group of Companies, BAMBOO ROSE LLC, E2open LLC, Livingston International Inc., Oracle Corp., QAD Inc., QuestaWeb Inc., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

