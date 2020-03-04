New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343603/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global electronic design automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of ics across various applications .In addition, increasing relevance of eda is anticipated to boost the growth of the global electronic design automation market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global electronic design automation market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Semiconductor IP



o CAE



o IC Physical Design And Verification



o PCB



o Others



Deployment:

o On-premises



o Cloud-based



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global electronic design automation market growth

This study identifies increasing relevance of eda as the prime reasons driving the global electronic design automation market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global electronic design automation market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global electronic design automation market, including some of the vendors such as Agnisys Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Sigasi NV, Silvaco Inc., Synopsys Inc. and Xilinx Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

