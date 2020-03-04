New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Parking Sensors Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04346231/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global automotive parking sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for assisted-parking systems.In addition, decreasing risk to small children and other pedestrians while reversing vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive parking sensors market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive parking sensors market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Ultrasonic Sensors



o Electromagnetic Sensors



Application:

o Passenger Cars



o Commercial Vehicles



End-user:

o OEM



o Aftermarket



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global automotive parking sensors market growth

This study identifies decreasing risk to small children and other pedestrians while reversing vehicles as the prime reasons driving the global automotive parking sensors market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive parking sensors market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive parking sensors market, including some of the vendors such as Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Valeo SA .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

