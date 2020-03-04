Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4 March 2020 at 08:30 EET
Sanoma delivered company’s own shares based on share plans
Sanoma has today delivered a total of 324,163 own shares (without consideration and after taxes) to 183 employees of the Group as part of its long-term share-based incentive plans. More detailed information about the incentive plans is available on www.sanoma.com.
After the share delivery, Sanoma holds a total of 224,977 own shares.
Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601
Sanoma
Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.
Today, we have operations in ten countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. Our net sales totalled EUR 900 million and we employed approx. 3,500 professionals in 2019. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.
Sanoma Corp
Helsinki, FINLAND
Sanoma Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: