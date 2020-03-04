Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4 March 2020 at 08:30 EET

Sanoma delivered company’s own shares based on share plans

Sanoma has today delivered a total of 324,163 own shares (without consideration and after taxes) to 183 employees of the Group as part of its long-term share-based incentive plans. More detailed information about the incentive plans is available on www.sanoma.com.

After the share delivery, Sanoma holds a total of 224,977 own shares.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

