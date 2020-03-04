SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4.3.2020

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Susan Duinhoven

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sanoma Corporation

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200227171856_2

Transaction date: 2020-03-03

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 107,406 Unit price: NaN N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 107,406 Volume weighted average price: N/A





