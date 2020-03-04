SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4.3.2020
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Susan Duinhoven
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sanoma Corporation
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200227171856_2
Transaction date: 2020-03-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 107,406 Unit price: NaN N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 107,406 Volume weighted average price: N/A
Sanoma Oyj
Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.
Today, we have operations in ten countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. Our net sales totalled EUR 900 million and we employed approx. 3,500 professionals in 2019. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.
Sanoma Corp
Helsinki, FINLAND
