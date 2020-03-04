SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4.3.2020
Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Antti
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200303163428_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-03
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,593 Unit price: 10.70245 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,593 Volume weighted average price: 10.70245 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,925 Unit price: 10.91248 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,827 Unit price: 10.78234 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 7,752 Volume weighted average price: 10.86502 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-03
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 10.67 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,404 Unit price: 10.64 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 4,004 Volume weighted average price: 10.6445 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-03
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 75 Unit price: 10.88 EUR
(2): Volume: 600 Unit price: 10.64 EUR
(3): Volume: 432 Unit price: 10.64 EUR
(4): Volume: 444 Unit price: 10.67 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 1,551 Volume weighted average price: 10.66019 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-03
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.64 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 10.64 EUR
