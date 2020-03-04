SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4.3.2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Antti

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200303163428_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-03

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,593 Unit price: 10.70245 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,593 Volume weighted average price: 10.70245 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,925 Unit price: 10.91248 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,827 Unit price: 10.78234 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 7,752 Volume weighted average price: 10.86502 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-03

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 10.67 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,404 Unit price: 10.64 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 4,004 Volume weighted average price: 10.6445 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-03

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 75 Unit price: 10.88 EUR

(2): Volume: 600 Unit price: 10.64 EUR

(3): Volume: 432 Unit price: 10.64 EUR

(4): Volume: 444 Unit price: 10.67 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 1,551 Volume weighted average price: 10.66019 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-03

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10.64 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 10.64 EUR





