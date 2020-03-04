New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL GEARBOX MARKET 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03250938/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global industrial gearbox market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adoption of industrial automation.In addition, growing repair and re-manufacture market for gearboxes used in high-performance applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the global industrial gearbox market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global industrial gearbox market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Standard Gearbox



o Precision Gearbox



End-user:

o Power Generation



o Oil & Gas



o General Machinery



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o North America



o APAC



o Europe



o South America



o MEA



Key Trends for global industrial gearbox market growth

This study identifies growing repair and re-manufacture market for gearboxes used in high-performance applications as the prime reasons driving the global industrial gearbox market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global industrial gearbox market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global industrial gearbox market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Rexnord Corp., SEW-EURODRIVE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., THE TIMKEN Co. and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

