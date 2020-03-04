MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search provider in Russia, announced that Yulia Gerasimova has joined the company as the Head of Investor Relations effective March 3, 2020. Prior to joining Yandex, Yulia worked in the Global Investment Research Division at Goldman Sachs for 10 years where she headed the CEEMEA Consumer and Retail equity research as an Executive Director for the last 4 years. She graduated with High Distinction from the Financial Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation.



Katya Zhukova, who was heading up Yandex Investor Relations since 2014, will join the Yandex.Taxi team, where she will continue to focus on investor relations tasks, with a special focus on the business of Yandex.Taxi.

