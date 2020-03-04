Press Release

Deployment of end-to-end solutions from Nokia for the next-generation ICT infrastructure supports the Saudi Vision 2030 to boost the Kingdom's digital economy

4 March 2020

Espoo, Finland – A new agreement has been signed by Etihad Etisalat Co. “Mobily” and Nokia, covering the provision of next-generation telecom technologies. The deal is in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to benefit society by driving digital transformation and the digital economy.

Nokia will support Mobily's infrastructure with a wide range of products and services from its 5G end-to-end portfolio, including radio access, IP routing, optical networking, and software, as well as the Nokia service delivery platform, in order to build an ultra-high bandwidth and low-latency network. In addition, the network capacity will be maximized using massive MIMO antennas, whilst an expansion of Mobily’s backhaul capabilities will prepare it for a rapid increase for the network capacity.

The ultra-high bandwidth, low-latency network will enable numerous benefits to Mobily’s subscribers as well as public and private sector customers, including manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, education, transport and entertainment, by enabling the use of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Eng. Alaa Malki, Chief Technology Officer at Mobily, said: “Together with Nokia, we are working to achieve an advanced ICT infrastructure to boost digital economy across the Kingdom, by taking the economy to the next level. The deployment is set to enable further innovation and digitalization with new applications and services.”

Amr K. El Leithy, Head of the Middle East and Africa Market at Nokia, said: “We are excited to be extending our partnership with Mobily, adding next-generation ICT technologies onto an already strong layer of 4G infrastructure to drive digitalization. This project will allow Mobily and its customers to reap the benefits of advanced ICT technologies and deliver on the aims of Saudi Vision 2030.”

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.1 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,000 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries