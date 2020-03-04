Bezons, March 4, 2020

Early redemption of €600,000,000 Bonds issued in 2015

(FR0012830685)

Atos SE has decided to exercise its early redemption option with respect to all outstanding 2.375 per cent. Bonds due July 2, 2020, issued on July 2, 2015 (ISIN code FR0012830685 - the “Bonds”), in accordance with article 6(4)(a) (Redemption at the Option of the Issuer / Pre-Maturity Call Option) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds included in the prospectus that received visa no. 15-319 from the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers on June 29, 2015.

The early redemption will occur on April 2, 2020 at par value, i.e. 100,000 euros, plus accrued interest since the last interest payment date (included) up to the redemption date (excluded).

BNP Paribas Securities Services - Les Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9 rue du Débarcadère - 93500 Pantin - France, is the designated financial service provider and paying agent with respect to the Bonds.

This notice will also be delivered through Euroclear France.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti +33 6 11 69 81 74

gilles.arditti@atos.net

Media: Sylvie Raybaud +33 6 95 91 96 71

sylvie.raybaud@atos.net

Disclaimer

This notice does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. No document relating to the exercise of the early redemption option can be transmitted, directly or indirectly, to the United States of America or any country where the exercise of the early redemption option would be illegal or subject to restrictions or to persons residing in any such country.

