PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE March 4, 2020 at 9:15 am

UTG’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND RENUMERATION STATEMENT FOR 2019 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj’s audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019 are published on the company’s website at www.utgmix.com

Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2019 are published on the company’s website.

In Uusikaupunki March 4, 2020

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

Board of Directors

Further information: Jouko Peräaho, CEO, +358 50 074 0808

www.utgmix.com

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. “Partnership built to last - and perform” is our brand promise. We always serve the customer in the best possible way by bringing our global capabilities locally close to the customer.

Our main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals.

The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.

