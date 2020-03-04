PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE March 4, 2020 at 9:15 am
UTG’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND RENUMERATION STATEMENT FOR 2019 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj’s audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019 are published on the company’s website at www.utgmix.com
Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2019 are published on the company’s website.
In Uusikaupunki March 4, 2020
PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ
Board of Directors
Further information: Jouko Peräaho, CEO, +358 50 074 0808
www.utgmix.com
UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. “Partnership built to last - and perform” is our brand promise. We always serve the customer in the best possible way by bringing our global capabilities locally close to the customer.
Our main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals.
The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.
Attachments
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj
UUSIKAUPUNKI, FINLAND
UTG_Corporate_Governance_Statement2019_ENFILE URL | Copy the link below
UTG_Remuneration Statement_2019_ENFILE URL | Copy the link below
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: