Our reports on global point-of-care coagulation testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing geriatric population.In addition, growing focus toward personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the global point-of-care coagulation testing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global point-of-care coagulation testing market is segmented as below:

End-Users:

o Hospitals And Clinics



o Homecare



Geographic Segmentation:

o Asia



o Europe



o North America



o ROW



Key Trends for global point-of-care coagulation testing market growth

This study identifies growing focus toward personalized medicine as the prime reasons driving the global point-of-care coagulation testing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global point-of-care coagulation testing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global point-of-care coagulation testing market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp., Diagnostica Stago SAS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Helena Laboratories Corp., iLine Microsystems SL, Medtronic Plc, Micropoint Bioscience Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG and Sysmex Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

