ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 8 - 4 MARCH 2020

Attached please find the full report as PDF file

Annual Report 2019 and Outlook 2020

Today, the Board of Directors approved the annual report for 2019. The full report in English is attached as PDF file and contains the following highlights:

Results

Adjusted result (“profit/loss for the period” adjusted for “profit from sale of vessels etc.”) for the year 2019: USD 23 million (2018: USD 20 million).

Dry Operator: USD 8 million (USD 30 million)

Dry Owner: USD 2 million (USD 18 million)

Tankers: USD 13 million (USD -28 million)

EBIT 2019: USD 57 million (USD 39 million)

Dry Operator: After a challenging period in the middle of 2019, Dry Operator successfully navigated a market in strong decline in the fourth quarter.

Dry Owner: Focus on reducing forward exposure of the business unit through vessel sales and securing attractive coverage agreements.

Tankers: With a strong finish to the year, NORDEN generated average daily Handysize and MR earnings of USD 14,806 and USD 14,413, respectively.

Guidance

Despite challenging markets and an uncertain outlook due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, NORDEN expects to deliver improved earnings with an expected Adjusted Result for 2020 in the range of USD 30 to 70 million.

As a new dividend policy for 2020 onwards, NORDEN targets annual dividends based on a pay-out ratio of minimum 50% of the annual Adjusted Result.

CEO Jan Rindbo in comment:

“With the best quarterly result in almost five years, NORDEN finished the year with a strong performance in the fourth quarter delivering a USD 23 million profit for 2019. Despite challenging markets and an uncertain outlook for the global economy, NORDEN expects to deliver improved earnings with an expected Adjusted Result for 2020 in the range of USD 30-70 million.”

Key figures and financial ratios

2019 2018* 2017* 2016* 2015* Income statement, USD million Revenue 2,583.9 2,451.4 1,808.6 1,251.2 1,653.4 Contribution margin 295.0 132.3 116.8 76.1 70.9 EBITDA 217.5 72.5 68.1 30.6 20.5 Profit and loss from sale of vessels, etc. -3.6 8.8 0.9 -45.5 -31.0 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -156.9 -44.3 -42.2 -49.6 -248.6 EBIT 56.8 39.4 23.3 -64.5 -282.0 Financial items, net -32.7 -6.9 -0.9 -12.2 -9.4 Profit/loss for the year 19.2 28.8 24.6 -45.6 -284.9 Adjusted results for the year 1 22.8 20.0 28.4 -34.6 -263.0 Statement of financial position, USD million 786.5 767.1 945.7 Total assets 1,742.4 1,464.4 1,326.5 1,301.0 1,604.7 Equity 859.0 826.8 834.4 801.4 856.1 Liabilities 883.4 637.6 492.1 499.6 748.6 Invested capital 1,283.5 970.2 836.7 753.8 788.7 Net interest-bearing debts/assets -424.5 -143.4 -2.3 47.6 67.3 Cash and securities 209.3 188.6 219.4 263.9 365.7 Cash flows, USD million From operating activities 280.5 -15.8 6.3 -79.7 76.9 From investing activities -90.9 -78.4 -0.2 102.1 -112.9 - hereof investments in property, plant and equipment -102.7 -202.7 -75.4 -36.8 -131.6 From financing activities -211.2 95.4 3.0 -85.3 67.5 Environmental and social key figures EEOI** (gCO 2 /tonnes-mile) 8.70 8.60 8.75 9.03 8.78 LTIF*** (million working hours) 1.45 0.29 1.58 0.89 0.88 Share-related key figures: No. of shares of DKK 1 each (including treasury shares) 42,200,000 42,200,000 42,200,000 42,200,000 42,200,000 No. of shares of DKK 1 each (excluding treasury shares) 39,311,533 39,923,933 40,467,615 40,467,615 40,467,615 No. of treasury shares 2,888,467 2,276,067 1,732,385 1,732,385 1,732,385 Earnings per share (EPS), USD (DKK) 0.5 (3) 0.7(4) 0.6 (4) -1.1 (-8) -7.0 (-47) Diluted earnings per share (diluted EPS), USD (DKK) 0.5 (3) 0.7(4) 0.6 (4) -1.1 (-8) -7.0 (-47) Dividend per share, DKK 2.5 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Book value per share USD (DKK) 21.9 (146) 20.7 (135) 20.6 (128) 19.8 (140) 21.2 (144) Share price at year-end, per share DKK 1 106.7 92.4 116.5 110.5 122.1 Other key figures and financial ratios: EBITDA ratio 8.4% 3.0% 3.8% 2.4% 1.2% ROIC 5.0% 4.4% 2.9% -8.4% -10.6% ROE 2.3% 3.5% 3.0% -5.5% -28.6% Payout ratio (excluding treasury shares) 2 76.6% 41.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Equity ratio 49.3% 56.5% 62.9% 61.6% 53.3% Price/book value 0.7 0.7 0.9 0.8 0.8 Total no. of ship days for the Group 138,327 122,852 93,738 79,060 75,763 USD rate at year-end 667.59 651.94 620.77 705.28 683.00 Average USD rate 667.03 631,74 659.53 673.27 672.69

The ratios were computed in accordance with ”Recommendations and Financial Ratios 2018” issued by the Danish Association of Financial Analysts. However, “Profit and loss from sale of vessels, etc.” is not included in EBITDA. Please see definitions in the section “Definitions of key figures and financial ratios”. The figures are adjusted for the Company’s holding of treasury shares.

1. “Adjusted result for the year” is computed as “Profit/loss for the period” adjusted for “Profit and loss from sale of vessels, etc.” and for 2015-17 “Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments”. Including adjustment from sale of vessels in joint ventures.

2. The payout ratio was computed based on proposed dividends for the year, including extraordinary dividends paid during the year.

* Key figures for 2015-2018 are not restated to reflect IFRS 16.

** Energy Efficient Operational Indicator (EEOI) is a measurement of efficiency and is defined as the amount of CO 2 emitted per tonne of cargo transported 1 mile. EEOI is influenced by commercial effects including cargo availability, waiting time and port stays where the vessel is not active. EEOI is affected by speed, vessel size and fuel type.

*** Lost time Injury Frequency (LTIF) is the frequency a seafarer is unable to work for more than 24 hours per 1 million working hours.

