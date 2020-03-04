VANCOUVER, BC, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online publishing platform Vigyaa today announced the opening of a new scholarship for incoming and current college students. The Vigyaa Scholarship will have two application periods each year, and one recipient will be awarded $2,500 per application period.

The Vigyaa Scholarship is open to all students enrolled or accepted into an accredited 2- or 4-year undergraduate program in the U.S. or Canada. To enter, applicants must write and submit an article using one of the prompts approved by Vigyaa, then share the article on the online platform. The minimum word count is 700 words. The writer of the article that receives the most web traffic will be awarded the scholarship.

View Scholarship Application Page: https://vigyaa.com/vigyaa-scholarship/

Vigyaa supports the creation of inspiring, thought-provoking articles. Through this scholarship, it hopes to encourage young students to share their experiences and ideas with the global audience on the platform.

“The Vigyaa Scholarship lets students use their voices to tell their own stories ,” said Jitin Tuli, CEO at Vigyaa. “It gives them a chance to put their content out into the world so a global audience can consume it. It promotes creativity and community among today’s youth.”

The two deadlines for the scholarship are Wednesday, July 1 and Tuesday, Dec. 1. High school and college students from around the U.S. and Canada are invited to apply. The quality of the article will be judged on the amount of web traffic it generates during a two-week period following the application deadline.

About Vigyaa

Vigyaa is an online platform that allows bloggers and authors to publish and share their articles with a global market. The platform has about 1,500 publishers and draws more than 15,000 daily viewers. Vigyaa is a place for people to share their experiences, and for others to learn from them. Viewers can read about trending articles and follow their favorite authors.

