84 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on global radio frequency front-end module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by proliferation of smartphones and tablets .In addition, commercialization of 5g networks is anticipated to boost the growth of the global radio frequency front-end module market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global radio frequency front-end module market is segmented as below:

Component:

o RF Filters



o RF Power Amplifiers



o RF Switches,Others



Application:

o Smartphones



o Tablets



o Personal Computers



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South Africa



Key Trends for global radio frequency front-end module market growth

This study identifies commercialization of 5g networks as the prime reasons driving the global radio frequency front-end module market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global radio frequency front-end module market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global radio frequency front-end module market, including some of the vendors such as Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, TDK Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

