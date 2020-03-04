



SOITEC CONFIRMS ITS FY’20 GUIDANCE

As of today, no significant impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on the Group’s operations

·FY’20 guidance confirmed: sales growth expected around 30% at constant exchange rates and perimeter and Electronics EBITDA1 margin2 expected around 30%

Bernin (Grenoble), France, March 4th, 2020 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, states that, as of today, it has not experienced any significant impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on its operations and therefore reiterates its FY’20 guidance (fiscal year 2020 ending March 31st, 2020).

Current status of the COVID-19 outbreak impact on Soitec’s operations

From the start of the outbreak, Soitec has implemented all compulsory measures to protect the health of its employees globally including travel limitations, home-working and use of health protection materials compliant with local government requirements. As of March 4th, 2020, no employee case has been reported globally and all personnel is safe.

Soitec continues to monitor closely the situation within its supply chain, its logistics network and with its customers. Both Bernin (France) and Singapore plants are currently operating without suffering any discontinuity. Regarding Simgui (Soitec’s manufacturing partner in Shanghai), there has been no significant impact of the outbreak on production.

Confirmed outlook

As of March 4th, 2020, and assuming regular product shipping conditions prevail until the end of the month, Soitec continues to expect FY’20 sales to grow by around 30% at constant exchange rates and perimeter. This guidance is supported by the strong level of sales expected in the fourth quarter of FY’20, which the Group will be able to supply thanks to anticipated manufacturing done over the past quarters.

Soitec also confirms expecting its Electronics EBITDA1 margin2 to reach around 30% based on a Euro / Dollar exchange rate of 1.13 (the sensitivity of EBITDA2 to a 10 cents fluctuation of the Euro / Dollar exchange rate being estimated at 23 million Euros).

Agenda

Fourth quarter FY’20 sales are due to be published on April 22nd, 2020 after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Investor Relations:



Steve Babureck

+33 6 16 38 56 27

+1 858 519 6230

steve.babureck@soitec.com











Media Contact:







Alexandra Givert

+33 6 72 89 00 53

alexandra.givert@soitec.com







Isabelle Laurent

+33 1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr







Fabrice Baron

+33 1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d'administration) with a share capital of € 65,906,527.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.





# # #









1 The EBITDA represents the operating income (EBIT) before depreciation, amortization, non-monetary items related to share-based payments, and changes in provisions on current assets and provisions for risks and contingencies, excluding income on asset disposals. Concerning FY'19, the impact in equity of the first-time application of IFRS 15 is included in EBITDA. This alternative indicator of performance is a non-IFRS quantitative measure used to measure the company's ability to generate cash from its operating activities. EBITDA is not defined by an IFRS standard and must not be considered an alternative to any other financial indicator.







2 Electronics EBITDA margin = EBITDA from continuing operations / Sales.







