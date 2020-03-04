Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE March 4, 2020 at 9:45 EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Annual Report 2019 has been published. The report is attached as a separate PDF file to this release and is available on the company's website at investors.verkkokauppa.com, in both Finnish and English.
The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, Auditor's report and both the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement 2019.
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Annual General Meeting is being held on Tuesday 31 March 2020 at 2 pm at the company’s premises in Helsinki.
Materials are available: https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en
For more information, please contact:
Panu Porkka
CEO
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555
Mikko Forsell
CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555
Certified Adviser
Nordea Bank Oyj
Tel. +358 9 5300 6785
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com
Attachment
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
