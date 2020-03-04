New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Background Music Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04046938/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for bgm in retail sector.In addition, growing use of bgm in public spaces is anticipated to boost the growth of the global background music market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global background music market is segmented as below:

End-user:

o Hospitality



o Retail



o Commercial Buildings



o Public Infrastructure



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global background music market growth

This study identifies growing use of bgm in public spaces as the prime reasons driving the global background music market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global background music market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global background music market, including some of the vendors such as Almotech Ltd., AMI Entertainment Network LLC, Imagesound Ltd., Mood Media Corp., NSM Music, PlayNetwork Inc., Qsic Pty Ltd., Rockbot Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and SOUNDMACHINE .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

