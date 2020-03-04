Brussels, March 4, 2020 – Solvay calls an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on Friday April 3, 2020 at 11.00 a.m. (CET) at the corporate headquarters : Solvay SA, 310 rue de Ransbeek at 1120 Brussels.

To deliberate validly on the agenda, this meeting should meet at least half of its share capital. This meeting can’t validly deliberate if it does not meet the required quorum. The experience of recent years is going in this direction.

A second extraordinary shareholders’ meeting will therefore be called. It will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with the same agenda and proposed resolutions. You will be informed by official notification on Friday April 10, 2020.

All the documents relative to the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available on www.solvay.com .

