AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) on March 2, 2020, held an investor conference webinar where Company’s CEO Kęstutis Juščius and Head of Finance Department Eimantas Gudonis reviewed the performance and unaudited financial results of AUGA group for the 12 months of 2019.

The full recording of investor conference webinar can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2TyT3ba

Attachment