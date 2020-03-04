Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Banking and Blood Products - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Blood Banking and Blood Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Blood Components & Plasma Products, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$40.6 Billion by the year 2025, Blood Components & Plasma Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$455.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$368.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Blood Components & Plasma Products will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AABB

America's Blood Centers

American Red Cross

Canadian Blood Services

Japan Red Cross Society

New York Blood Center

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

bioMrieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cerus Corporation

CSL Behring LLC

Fresenius Kabi AG

Fenwal Inc.

Haemonetics Corporation

Immucor Inc.

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

MacoPharma SA

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Terumo BCT Inc.

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products, Inc.

Grifols S.A.

Huanlan Biological Engineering Inc.

Kedrion S.p.A.

LFB Group

Octapharma AG

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Shire plc

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Introduction, Methodology & Report Scope



II. Executive Summary



III. Market Analysis



IV. Competition



