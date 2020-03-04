Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market: Focus on Technology, Application, and Component - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Next-Generation Battlefield Technology Market report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.02% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. North America dominated the global next-generation battlefield technology market with a share of 42.33% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the next generation battlefield technology market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of countermeasures in the defense sector in the country.



The global next-generation battlefield technology market has gained widespread importance owing to increasing expenditure and modernization of the defense industry for developing military equipment. However, expensive development and maintenance of AI, IoT, and 3D printing-based system and rising cyber threats for military data are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global next-generation battlefield technology across different regions?

What are the major driving factors in the global next-generation battlefield technology market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global next-generation battlefield technology?

Which application type (cybersecurity, data warfare, surveillance, logistics & transportation, explosive ordinance disposal, health monitoring, combat simulation & training, and others (autonomous weapon system, threat monitoring & situational awareness, information processing, target recognition)) of the global next-generation battlefield technology market dominated in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period 2019-2024?

What was the revenue generated by the global next-generation battlefield technology market by technology, application and component in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period 2019-2024?

What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global next-generation battlefield technology market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period 2019-2024? Which are the key players in the global next-generation battlefield technology market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the next generation battlefield technology companies foresee in the next five years?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the next generation battlefield technology market?





While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report also analyzes different applications that include cybersecurity, data warfare, surveillance, logistics & transportation, explosive ordinance disposal, health monitoring, combat simulation & training, and others (autonomous weapon system, threat monitoring & situational awareness, information processing, target recognition). In the technology segment, the market is segmented into artificial intelligence, internet of things, 3D printing and wearable devices. In the service segment, the market is segmented into hardware and software.



The next generation battlefield technology market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided in the market study.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Competitive Insights

Industry Analysis

Global Next-Generation Battlefield Technology Market, 2019-2024

Global Next-Generation Battlefield Technology Market (by Technology), 2019-2024

Global Next-Generation Battlefield Technology Market (by Application), 2019-2024

Global Next-Generation Battlefield Technology Market (by Component), 2019-2024

Global Next-Generation Battlefield Technology Market (by Region)

Company Profiles

Research Scope and Methodology



