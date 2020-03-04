Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market: Focus on Technology, Application, and Component - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Next-Generation Battlefield Technology Market report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.02% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. North America dominated the global next-generation battlefield technology market with a share of 42.33% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the next generation battlefield technology market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of countermeasures in the defense sector in the country.
The global next-generation battlefield technology market has gained widespread importance owing to increasing expenditure and modernization of the defense industry for developing military equipment. However, expensive development and maintenance of AI, IoT, and 3D printing-based system and rising cyber threats for military data are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report also analyzes different applications that include cybersecurity, data warfare, surveillance, logistics & transportation, explosive ordinance disposal, health monitoring, combat simulation & training, and others (autonomous weapon system, threat monitoring & situational awareness, information processing, target recognition). In the technology segment, the market is segmented into artificial intelligence, internet of things, 3D printing and wearable devices. In the service segment, the market is segmented into hardware and software.
The next generation battlefield technology market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided in the market study.
Key Topics Covered:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p75nee
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: