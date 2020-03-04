Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BBQ charcoal Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BBQ charcoal market was valued at US$ 1.72 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
The inclination towards grilled food among people worldwide and the rising adoption of BBQ grill at home are the major factors driving the market growth during the forecast period from 2019-2027. In 2018, North America was dominant in the global BBQ charcoal market by revenue and consumption.
A rising BBQ grill market will also boost the BBQ charcoal market growth in years to come. The global BBQ grill market was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 4% in years to come. The growing adoption of BBQ grill is due to their benefits such as less oil use, nutritionally advantageous food, less fat, and others. Rising urbanization and an increase in spending patterns led to inclination towards grilled food, which is helping the market to grow. BBQ charcoal grills are portable and can be used while picnicking or camping.
Major market players are focusing on acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to increase their geographic presence and market share.
Key Market Movements:
Key Topics Covered:
Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g79rbp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: