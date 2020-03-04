Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atherectomy Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global atherectomy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025.



The atherectomy devices market is likely to witness significant growth on account of the increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as CAD and PAD are among the leading causes of death globally. Several factors, which include the growth in the aging population, the rise in diabetes and other lifestyle diseases, and the increase in the percentage of smokers, are expected to contribute to the growth of CVDs, which is likely to increase the demand for the devices.



The increasing use of laser atherectomy as a preferred option for patients with high surgical risk because of poor underlying physiology or complex lesion anatomy is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, the laser systems operate over any guidewire, which is not possible with the other systems.

Hence, the presence of several substantial benefits and the rising demand for advanced treatment for CAD and PAD is driving several market players to focus on the development and commercialization of laser devices. Therefore, the availability of advanced technological features and improved cost-effective clinical outcomes laser devices are projected to boost the global atherectomy devices market during the forecast period.

Atherectomy Devices Market: Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by procedures, end-user, applications, and geography.

The directional atherectomy segment is growing at a healthy rate. The growth can be attributed to the growing patient population with PAD and CAD. Arterial diseases remain increasingly common disorders and continue to be a major cause of chronic morbidities worldwide. Moreover, promising clinical outcomes of directional procedures for vein graft stenosis is another factor for the growth of the segment.



Orbital atherectomy is a promising new methodology mainly for treating various arterial diseases, including both CAD and PAD. With the aging population worldwide, and the increasing risk of coronary and peripheral artery calcification, the number of surgical procedures for the treatment of arterial plaque is growing at a steady rate. Therefore, the uptake for orbital devices is growing, contributing to future market growth. Further, low procedural complications and low rates of restenosis have led to increased demand for orbital devices.



Patients increasingly prefer to treat diagnosed CVDs in specialty cardiac centers over hospitals as these centers provide specialized cardiac healthcare services to patients. The segment is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the availability of sophisticated infrastructure related to the diagnosis and treatment of CVDs in standalone cardiology centers compared to hospitals. However, the hospital segment is likely to dominate the market due to favorable reimbursement policies and the availability of skilled healthcare professionals.

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are cost-effective and offer high-quality care with the minimal indirect cost of treatment. ASCs provide advanced operating equipment, specialist surgeons, and well-equipped operating rooms without complex administrative procedures, and such factors are likely to bolster the segment growth. Further, ASCs are expected to witness major growth in developed countries as the end-users focus is increasingly shifting from open cardiovascular surgical techniques to percutaneous-based techniques.



With the rising burden of PAD globally, minimally invasive endovascular treatments such as atherectomy are growing compared to conventional procedures. Moreover, an atherectomy is specifically effective for treating blockages in arteries that happen around branches or in vessels that cannot be treated easily with stents or balloon angioplasty. Hence, their increased application for treating PAD is driving the uptake of these devices across the globe.



The CAD segment is expected to bolster the demand for atherectomy devices on account of the increasing prevalence of CVDs such as CAD. Atherectomy is an advanced treatment option that helps to treat heavily calcified lesions and complex vessel diseases. Hence, these procedures are increasingly replacing balloon angioplasty, which is likely to drive growth.

Insights by Geography



North America is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The presence of a large patient pool of PAD and CAD population with increasing adoption of atherectomy devices is likely to drive the market. Further, the demand in the region is expected to be driven by favorable reimbursement policies, technological advancements, and the extensive reach of innovative products.

The European market is likely to grow due to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high awareness regarding the availability of advanced devices, and increased inclination toward minimally invasive surgical approach. Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Italy are the major revenue contributors in the European market. The highest proportion of people with an increased incidence of CAD and PAD is likely to drive the APAC market. Other factors, such as socioeconomic changes, unhealthy diet, smoking, liquor intake, and demographic aging are expected to fuel the demand in the region.



Insights by Vendors



The global atherectomy devices market is moderately competitive and characterized by the presence of a few players. The market is expected to witness rapid technological advancements and new product launches. The key players are facing competition within themselves, and other prominent players are likely to compete by launching technologically advanced devices such as image-guided and laser systems. Multiple product launches, diversified product portfolio, and investment in R&D activities are expected to be key factors for companies to maintain revenue growth during the forecast period.



