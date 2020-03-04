Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ground & Cargo Handling Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.



Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the ground and cargo handling services market for the forecast period 2020-2025

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage

The global ground and cargo handling services market has been witnessing continuous growth in the last few decades. The increase in the number of air passengers directly drives the demand for effective ground and cargo handlers. For airliners to provide in-house ground handling services at airports can become a costly affair due to fluctuation in currency values and regulations across geographies. The global air cargo tonnage grew by 25% in 2019 compared to 2010. Also, according to the IATA, the air tonnage is growing at a higher rate and is likely to maintain its growth in the coming years.



The booming e-commerce industry and the increasing number of people ordering merchandise via online platforms from overseas have to strengthen freight services. As the majority of e-commerce companies are pushing for one or two day guaranteed deliveries, they employ an increasing number of shipment services to meet their promises. Hence, the growing tonnage of freight through passenger airlines is boding well for the ground and cargo handling services market.

Market Dynamics



Opportunities & Trends



Innovations in Ground & Cargo Handling Systems & Equipment

Increasing Freight in Passenger Airlines

Growth Enablers

Booming Air Travel & Freight Industry

Increase in Seat Capacity & Fleet of Airlines

Focus to Reduce Turnaround Times by Airlines

Establishment of New Airports & Stations

Restraints

Financial Stress on Airlines & Volatility in Fuel Prices

Lack of Skilled Workforce Causing Operational Hindrance

Halt of Airport Operations

Terrorism

Disease Outbreak & Natural Disasters

Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market: Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by service type, airline type and geography.

With the increase in the number of scheduled passengers, the amount of cargo being transported through the air is growing at a significant rate. The ground handling services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% and is likely to account for an incremental revenue of $1.84 billion during the forecast period. The growth in scheduled international passengers, the development of new airports, and an increase in retrofitting activities at airports are expected to boost the ground handling segment.

North America leads the passenger and baggage handling service market due to the presence of several international as well as domestic airports. The segment is likely to expand in APAC on account of an increase in domestic and international passengers in China and India. The cargo handling services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



According to IATA, the global demand for air freight increased by approximately 3% in 2018. The overall demand for air cargo is expected to resonate well in the coming years. The highly competitive air freight industry is projected to continue the growth curve in the coming years. The freight handling segment is likely to generate increased revenues during the forecast period. A number of airlines generate additional revenues from extra luggage per passenger. Airlines are also focusing on carrying more freight in their bellies. Not only passenger airlines, but cargo airlines also reported resilient growth in revenues in 2019. Europe leads the freight handling market, followed by North America.



Passenger airlines account for the largest share of the ground and cargo handling services market. As passenger airlines carry the largest number of passengers and baggage, they are the main revenue generators for services providers. One of the factors is driving the revenue generation is the ongoing trend of combination airlines. A majority of airlines are primarily passenger airlines; however, they partner with several e-commerce companies to offer belly cargo space to carry express shipment, including perishable items, time-sensitive, and temperature-controlled products.



Cargo airlines primarily focus on carrying the air freight from one place to another both on domestic and international routes. APAC is the largest export center for air freight, western countries remain the largest importer. Europe and APAC constitute high revenues due to currency valuation and the presence of several busiest cargo airports.

Insights by Geography



Europe dominates the global ground and cargo handling services market. The region has well-developed airports with state-of-the-art infrastructure to accommodate a large number of passengers. Passenger travel plays a major role in the economic operations of airports. Further, the growing number of LCC airlines is also fueling the growth of the airport ground service industry. The steadiness in the economy bodes well for the development of new airports as well as capacity increment within existing airlines to cater to the growing number of people preferring to travel by air. The growing economy of European countries allows for a high propensity of international travel per person as well.



North America is one of the largest markets for ground and cargo handling services. In terms of standalone countries, the US accounts for the largest market in 2019. The demand for North American airlines increased by 4.4% in June 2019. According to the IATA, the comparatively robust economic backdrop in North America is expected to continue to support passenger departures. However, inbound travel is being affected by additional security measures in place to travel to the US. The ground and cargo handling services market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The US has the largest airports in the world in terms of passenger traffic.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global ground and cargo handling services market witnesses both monopoly and fair competition. The entry to the market is generally based on regulations set by airport managing authorities. The entry barriers for multinational ground and cargo handling service providing companies are often placed by state or federal governments to safeguard local airline subsidiaries. The marketplace is highly fragmented.

The four largest handlers account for approximately 24% of the ground handling market. In 2019, over 35 million flight turnarounds were carried out globally, of which an estimated 10 million were outsourced by the airlines. By 2021, it is expected there will be approximately 44 million flight turnarounds undertaken globally, of which 45% will be outsourced, thus presenting rising opportunities for independent ground and cargo handling service providers.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Positive Impact of Growing Airlines Industry

7.3 Global Economic Improvement to Aid Market Growth



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Innovations in Ground & Cargo Handling Systems & Equipment

8.2 Increasing Freight in Passenger Airlines



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Booming Air Travel & Freight Industry

9.2 Increase in Seat Capacity & Fleet of Airlines

9.3 Focus to Reduce Turnaround Times by Airlines

9.4 Establishment of New Airports & Stations



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Financial Stress on Airlines & Volatility in Fuel Prices

10.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce Causing Operational Hindrance

10.3 Halt of Airport Operations

10.3.1 Terrorism

10.3.2 Disease Outbreak & Natural Disasters



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Services

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.2.1 Ground & Cargo Handling Services by Type



13 Ground Handling

13.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Passenger & Baggage Handling

13.3 Airplane & Apron Handling



14 Cargo Handling

14.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Freight Handling

14.3 Logistics



15 Airlines

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Passenger Airlines

15.4 Cargo Airlines

15.5 Charter Airlines



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

16.2.1 Market by Geography



17 Europe



18 North America



19 APAC



20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Swissport

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Product Offerings

23.1.3 Key Strategies

23.1.4 Key Strengths

23.1.5 Key Opportunities

23.2 DNATA

23.3 Menzies Aviation

23.4 Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Bird Group

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.2 Celebi Aviation

24.3 SATS

24.4 Aviapartner

24.5 BBA Aviation

24.6 DHL

24.7 FRAPORT

24.8 Glamco Aviation

24.9 Primeflight Aviation

24.10 Havas

24.11 Transworld Aviation

24.12 Qatar Aviation Services

24.13 Jardine Aviation Services

24.14 Gategroup

24.15 POS Aviation

24.16 Goldair Handling

24.17 Aeromexico Services

24.18 Airline Assistance Switzerland

24.19 ACCIONA



