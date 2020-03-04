Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Online Grocery Market, By Category (Packaged Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Household Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Platform (Mobile Application & Desktop Website), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Online Grocery Market is projected to grow from around $569 million in 2018 to $3.6 billion by 2024.



The growth of online grocery market in India can be majorly attributed to rising number of internet and smartphone users. Moreover, the increasing number of working women, technically advanced millennials and ultra-secured payment infrastructure are the major drivers for online grocery market in India.



The market is categorized into Packaged Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Household Products, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others. Packaged Food & Beverages segment holds the largest market share, while the Personal Care and Household Products segments are expected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years. Packaged Food & Beverages category is expected to continue its dominance on account of increasingly fast-paced lifestyles, rising per capita income levels and growing working women population.



Additionally, due to the strong investments on offering best customer service, heavy discounts on online purchases, high product quality and fast delivery methods, online grocery market in India is forecast to continue growing during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating the Indian Online Grocery Market include Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd. (Bigbasket), Grofers India Private Limited (Grofers), Amazon Retail India Pvt. Ltd. (Amazon Pantry & Amazon Now), Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Online Grocery Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Online Grocery Market based on category, platform, regional distribution and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Online Grocery Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Online Grocery Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Indian Online Grocery Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Indian Online Grocery Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Online Grocery Market Overview



6. India Online Grocery Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Category (Packaged Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Household Products, Fruits & Vegetables, & others (Pet Care, Baby Care, etc.))

6.2.2. By Platform (Mobile Application & Desktop Website)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index Analysis (By Product Category, By Platform, By Region and By Company)



7. India Online Packaged Food & Beverages Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Category (Processed & Unprocessed))

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Online Personal Care Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Category (Body Care, Face Care, Hair Care and others (Lip Care, Oral Care, etc.))

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. India Online Household Products Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Category (Laundry, Kitchen and others (Bathroom, Floor Cleaners, etc.)

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. India Online Fruits & Vegetables Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Category (Frozen & Fresh)

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Company Profiles

16.1.1. Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd.

16.1.2. Amazon Retail India Pvt. Ltd.

16.1.3. Grofers India Pvt. Ltd.

16.1.4. Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd.

16.1.5. Flipkart India Pvt. Ltd.



17. Strategic Recommendations



