Company Announcement

4 March 2020

Announcement No. 2

Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S will be held Thursday 26 March 2020 at 3.00 pm (CET) at Comwell Conference Center Copenhagen, (conference room: Ballroom),

Center Boulevard 5, DK-2300 Copenhagen S.

Attached please find invitation and agenda with the full contents of proposals and exhibits, including overview of candidates for the Board of Directors.

Admission cards can be requested until Monday 23 March 2020 at 10:00 am (CET) via the NKT Shareholder Portal at www.nkt.com/investors or via Computershare A/S on telephone +45 4546 0997.



The NKT 2019 Annual Report can be found and printed at www.nkt.com/investors .

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Pelle Fischer, External Communications Lead, Tel: +45 2223 5870

