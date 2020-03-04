Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market is expected to show a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the Global Synthetic Rubber Market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Synthetic Rubber Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Synthetic Rubber Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

SBR hold the largest application in the synthetic rubber market as it has wide application in various industry verticals, especially in tire manufacturing in the automotive segment. However, the unstable crude price at the international market is one of the major restraints to the market. The downfall of the automotive market in 2019 is slowing the demand for tires from OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).



The global SBR market is studied on the basis of end-user. By end-user, the market is further divided into tires & other automobile components, industrial application, footwear, household, and others. Tires and other automobile components will hold the major market share during the forecast period.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major market share with a significant growth rate. The major factor for the significant market in the region includes the high demand for SBR due to the automotive market in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Moreover, the region is a hub for consumer electronics manufacturing which is also expected to create a significant demand for the market. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to the significant production of the vehicle in Germany, UK, Spain France, and Italy. In North America, the US will hold a major market share whereas in the Rest of World countries such as Brazil, South Africa, UAE are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.



The companies which are contributing significantly in the market include Asahi Kasei Corp., Bridgestone Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., JSR Corp., LG Chem, Ltd., SABIC, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., The Michelin Group and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various growth strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. By End-user

5.1.1. Tires & other automobile components

5.1.2. Industrial Application

5.1.3. Footwear

5.1.4. Household

5.1.5. Others (Electronics)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Asahi Kasei Corp.

7.2. Bridgestone Corp.

7.3. ExxonMobil Corp.

7.4. JSR Corp.

7.5. Kuraray Co. Ltd.

7.6. LG Chem Ltd.

7.7. Reliance Industries Ltd.

7.8. SABIC

7.9. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.10. The Dow Chemical Co.

7.11. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

7.12. The Michelin Group

7.13. TSRC Corp.

7.14. Ube Industries Ltd.



