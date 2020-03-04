Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Green Tea Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US green tea market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.



The tea market is highly competitive in the US. It is comprised of a few US-based tea growers and several importers from almost every tea producing countries, such as China, India, and Japan. However, still very small and mostly non-commercial, tea-growing companies continues its expansion in the US.



Nonetheless, the US tea industry is consolidated with the less presence of local companies and high presence of importers from across the globe. The major tea companies that import organic tea in the US include Ambassador Organics, Equal Exchange, Celestial Seasonings, Newman's Own, and Numi Organic Tea. Some of the other companies that import Fairtrade tea in the US include Twinings, Clipper Teas, Honest Tea, Village Tea, Hampstead Tea, English Tea Shop, Naturals n Organics, Trader Joe's, Organic India, and Wild Harvest Organic.



The US is the third-largest importer of tea across the globe, after Russia and Pakistan, and is the only western country to experience growth in terms of both, tea imports and consumption, as per the Tea Association of the US. Argentina is estimated as the largest importing nation of tea to the US, continues to be under price and inflationary pressure.

According to the US Census Bureau, the US tea, spices, and others imports from the world was valued at around 1.98 million in 2013, which increased to 2.61 million in 2018. Such a large import of tea and tea-based beverages is due to the rising disposable income and increasing consumption rate of healthy tea-based beverages such as organic tea, which includes green tea.



This report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the US green tea market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US green tea market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US green tea market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Green Tea Market by Format

5.1.1. Ready-to-Drink

5.1.2. Loose Tea Powder

5.1.3. Tea Bags

5.2. US Green Tea Market by Nature

5.2.1. Organic

5.2.2. Conventional



6. Company Profiles

6.1. AMORE Pacific Corp.

6.2. Arbor Tea (New World Tea, LLC)

6.3. Associated British Foods PLC

6.4. Barry's Tea

6.5. Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

6.6. Ceylon Organics, Ltd.

6.7. ITO EN (North America) Inc.

6.8. Tata Global Beverages

6.9. Nestle S.A.

6.10. Numi Inc.

6.11. R.Twining and Co. Ltd.

6.12. The Republic of Tea, Inc.

6.13. Starbucks Corp.

6.14. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

6.15. Townshend's Tea Co.

6.16. Unilever Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0c0ff

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900