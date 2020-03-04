Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Baby Diaper Industry Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is anticipated that the Baby Diaper market is expected to reach around INR 200 Billion by 2022, growing at a double-digit CAGR over the forecasted period 2017-2022.



The Baby Diaper Industry has revolutionised the FMCG industry. The diapers can contain the urine by converting it into a gel. Thus, due to this property, the diapers are gaining huge consumption amongst the baby as well as the adult population.



This report provides a current and future perspective of the market. It highlights the macro-economic indicators containing the country's demography, such as per capita income, working-class population and population aged (0-4), as well as the industry trends.



Additionally, the report provides a deep insight into the baby diaper market and its bifurcation in terms of organized-unorganized market, regional market, and urban-rural market. It also provides a detailed analysis of the raw materials, machinery, manufacturing process, and cost analysis for setting up of new projects. In the cost estimation segment, further bifurcation has been provided in terms of fixed capital and recurring expenses.



Moreover, the report also provides knowledge regarding the processes involved in the value chain analysis of the diaper industry, along with the different channels of distribution of finished products to the end-consumers. However, consumer behaviour is also shown in terms of brand preference, monthly spending and daily usage of diaper products, etc. It also provides the study on industrial challenges faced in the diaper industry.



Furthermore, the Indian baby diaper industry report also provides key understanding of the major players in the industry, such as Proctor & Gamble, Unicharm India, Kimberley Clark, SCA Group and Nobel Hygiene. This section imparts discrete knowledge of their business overview, highlighting their financial strengths and diaper products portfolios. The research provides comprehensive and pre-requisite information to the clients, intending to start their business in this industry, and helps them to formulate schemes while going for any investment and partnership in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Macroeconomic Indicators

3.1 Per Capita Income

3.2 Working Class Population

3.3 Population Aged 0-4



4. Diaper Industry Overview



5. Industry Trends and Drivers

5.1 Upsurge in the Number of Working Mothers

5.2 Increasing Awareness amongst the Rural Population

5.3 Rising Retail Activity through Online Portals



6. Baby Diaper Industry Outlook to 2022

6.1 By Organized/Unorganized Market

6.2 By Region

6.3 By Urban/Rural Market



7. Manufacturing Process and Cost Analysis

7.1 Raw Materials

7.2 Machinery for Diaper Manufacturing Plant

7.3 Cost Estimation For Plant Setup

7.3.1 Fixed Capital

7.3.2 Recurring Cost



8. Value Chain Analysis



9. Distribution Channel



10. Consumer Behavior



11. Industry Roadblocks



12. Key Players

(Business Overview, Product Portfolio)

12.1 Procter & Gamble

12.2 Unicharm India

12.3 Kimberley Clark Corporation

12.4 SCA Group

12.5 Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.



