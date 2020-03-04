Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant-Based Protein Market with Focus on Plant-Based Meat: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plant-based protein market is estimated to reach US$35.54 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 14% for the period spanning 2020-2024, whereas the global plant-based meat market is forecasted to reach US$24.11 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.45% for the period spanning 2020-2024.

The growth of the market has been driven by the expanding urbanization, increasing obesity rates and surging the vegan population. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include advancements in plant-based protein (ingredient technologies) and active government policies to eat healthily. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by the high prices of plant-based meat and inclining meat consumption.



The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to growing applications of plant-based protein in various food products such as bakery products, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity in the region, surging health awareness among the adults and rising millennial population in the region.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global plant-based protein market (segmented on the basis of type, source and applications) with focus on global plant-based meat market (segmented on the basis of source and product).

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Kerry Group PLC, Glanbia PLC, Corbion N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Danone and Cargill Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Sources of Plant Based Protein

1.3 Plant Based Protein Supply Chain

1.4 Benefits of Plant Based Protein

1.5 Value Chain of Plant-Based Meat



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Plant-Based Protein Market by Value

2.2 Global Plant-Based Protein Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Plant-Based Protein Market by Source

2.3.1 Global Soy Protein Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Soy Protein Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Wheat Protein Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Wheat Protein Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global Pea Protein Market by Value

2.3.6 Global Pea Protein Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Plant Based Protein Market by Application

2.4.1 Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Plant-Based Nutrition & Health Supplement Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Plant-Based Nutrition & Health Supplement Market Forecast by Value

2.4.5 Global Plant-Based Animal Feed Market by Value

2.4.6 Global Plant-Based Animal Feed Market Forecast by Value

2.4.7 Global Plant-Based Pharmaceuticals Market by Value

2.4.8 Global Plant-Based Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Plant-Based Protein Market by Region

2.6 Global Plant-Based Protein Market by Segment

2.7 Global Plant-Based Meat Market by Value

2.8 Global Plant-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

2.9 Global Plant-Based Meat Market by Source

2.9.1 Global Soy-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

2.9.2 Global Wheat-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

2.9.3 Global Pea-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

2.10 Global Plant-Based Meat Market by Product

2.11 Global Plant-Based Meat Market by Region



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Plant-Based Protein Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Plant-Based Protein Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The U.S. Plant-Based Protein Market by Value

3.1.4 The U.S. Plant-Based Protein Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 North America Plant-Based Meat Market by Value

3.1.6 North America Plant-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

3.1.7 The U.S. Plant-Based Meat Market by Value

3.1.8 The U.S. Plant Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.4 RoW



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Expanding Urbanization

4.1.2 Increasing Obesity Rates

4.1.3 Rising Disposable Income

4.1.4 Growing Adoption of Plant-Based Food

4.1.5 Rising Health and Wellness Awareness

4.1.6 Surging Vegan Population

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Escalating Millennials Population

4.2.2 Advancements in Plant-based Protein (Ingredient Technologies)

4.2.3 Active Government Policies

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Prices of Plant-based Meat

4.3.2 Inclining Meat Consumption



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players



6. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 Kerry Group PLC

6.2 Glanbia PLC

6.3 Corbion N.V.

6.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.5 Danone

6.6 Cargill Inc.



