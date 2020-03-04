Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Smart Glass and Windows" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Market for Smart Glass and Windows provides a comprehensive analysis of the latest innovations and products in Smart Glass and Windows, developed by large companies and start-ups.



Contents include:

Analysis of smart windows technologies and supply chain

Analysis of routes to market for film and glass manufacturers

Industry collaborations and licence agreements

Profiles of >50 companies including products, customers, collaborations, target markets, contact details.

Historical data, and 12 years forecasts (from 2015 to 2027) by smart window type, region and revenues.

Advances in materials science and technology are leading to better buildings and transportation with improved energy efficiency and indoor conditions. The main focus is on improving windows and glass facades for enhanced comfort, privacy, and sustainability. Current practices often lead to huge energy expenditures related to excessive inflow or outflow of energy which need to be balanced by energy-intensive cooling or heating.



Smart/switchable/dynamic glass or smart windows are increasingly utilized for thermal management, energy efficiency, and privacy applications that by modulating light transmittance when voltage, light, or heat is applied.



These technologies allow for the state of the glass to switch from transparent to translucent, or vice versa. This transition can occur passively or actively depending upon the device technology.



The smart glass and windows market is growing fast and has been installed in commercial aircraft, automobiles and corporate buildings of companies such as Google, Disney, Merck, eBay, Microsoft, Progressive, IBM, Fox News etc. Producers have raised over $1 billion in funding over the last few years and the technology is gaining wider commercial traction, driven by demands for privacy, adaptability, information, improved safety, energy savings and living comfort. Despite a rise in market adoption, cost and scalability still remain general challenges for the smart glass industry.



Commercial buildings are the main current market for smart glass but are also being increasingly adopted in residential. Main markets covered include:

Construction glass

Residential and retail

Aerospace/aircraft windows

Automotive (mirrors, sunroofs, glazing)

Analysis by smart glass and windows technology types:

Electrochromic

Thermochromic

Suspended Particle Device (SPD)

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Smart Glass

Photochromic Smart Glass

Micro-Blinds

Electrokinetic Glass

Analysis by application markets:

Residential and commercial windows

Automotive

Mirrors

Aerospace

Sunglasses and visors

Flexible displays and wearables

Aviation

Healthcare

Projection

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Mega-Trends

1.2 Global Market Size And Opportunity

1.2.1 Competitive Smart Glass Technologies

1.2.2 Total Market Revenues, 2015-2027

1.2.3 Competitive Landscape

1.3 Manufacturers

1.4 Routes To Market

1.5 Smart Glass And Windows Revenues By Markets, 2014-2027

1.5.1 Residential And Commercial Glazing

1.5.2 Automotive Windows And Glass

1.6 Smart Glass And Windows Revenues By Technology, 2014-2027

1.7 Smart Glass And Windows Revenues By Region, 2014-2027

1.8 Market And Technical Challenges

1.9 Future Of Smart Glass

1.9.1 Need For Innovation

1.9.2 Reducing Costs

1.9.3 Integration With Building Systems/Internet Of Things (IoT)

1.9.4 Photovoltaic Smart Glass



2 Aims And Objectives Of This Study



3 Research Methodology



4 Introduction

4.1 What Is Smart Glass?

4.2 Smart Windows

4.3 Types Of Smart Glass

4.3.1 Passive Smart Glass

4.3.2 Active Smart Glass

4.4 Comparison Of Smart Glass Technologies

4.5 Nanomaterials In Smart Glass



5 Electrochromic Smart Glass

5.1 Technology Description

5.1.1 Materials

5.1.1.1 Inorganic Metal Oxides

5.1.1.2 Organic EC Materials

5.1.1.3 Nanomaterials

5.2 Benefits

5.3 Shortcomings

5.4 Markets

5.4.1 Residential And Commercial Windows

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.2.1 Mirrors

5.4.3 Aerospace

5.4.4 Sunglasses And Visors

5.4.5 Flexible Displays And Wearables

5.5 Global Revenues

5.6 Companies

5.6.1 Argil, Inc.

5.6.2 Chromogenics AB

5.6.3 Click Materials Corporation

5.6.4 E-Chromic Technologies, Inc.

5.6.5 Econtrol-Glas GmbH & Co. KG

5.6.6 Gentex Corporation

5.6.7 Heliotrope Technologies, Inc.

5.6.8 iGlassTechnology, Inc.

5.6.9 Kinestral Technologies, Inc.

5.6.10 Magna Mirrors of America, Inc.

5.6.11 Murakami Kaimeido Company

5.6.12 PPG Aerospace

5.6.13 Saint Gobain/Sageglass Electrochromics, Inc.

5.6.14 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

5.6.15 View, Inc.

5.6.16 VG Smartglass LLC



6 Thermochromic Smart Glass

6.1 Technology Description

6.2 Benefits

6.3 Shortcomings

6.4 Markets

6.5 Global Revenues

6.6 Companies

6.6.1 Pleotint, LLC

6.6.2 Ravenbrick LLC



7 Suspended Particle Device (SPD) Smart Glass

7.1 Technology Description

7.2 Benefits

7.3 Shortcomings

7.4 Markets

7.4.1 Windows

7.4.2 Automotive

7.4.3 Aviation

7.5 Global Revenues

7.6 Companies

7.6.1 AGC, Inc.

7.6.2 Gauzy Ltd.

7.6.3 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

7.6.4 Innovative Glass

7.6.5 Isoclima S.P.A

7.6.6 Nippon Sheet Glass/NSG UMU Products Co. Ltd.

7.6.7 Pilkington

7.6.8 Research Frontiers, Inc

7.6.9 SPD Control Systems Corporation

7.6.10 Vision Systems Aeronautics S.A.S



8 Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Smart Glass (PDLC)

8.1 Technology Description

8.1.1 Types

8.1.1.1 Laminated Switchable PDLC Glass

8.1.1.2 Self-Adhesive Switchable PDLC Film

8.2 Benefits

8.3 Shortcomings

8.4 Markets

8.4.1.1 Interior Glass

8.4.1.2 Healthcare

8.4.1.3 Projection

8.5 Global Revenues

8.6 Companies

8.6.1 Alphamicron

8.6.2 Beijing All Brilliant Technology Co. Ltd. (Abtech)

8.6.3 Bestroom

8.6.4 Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. (DNP)

8.6.5 DMDisplay Co. Ltd.

8.6.6 Dreamglass

8.6.7 Guardian Industries

8.6.8 Huichi Industrial Development Co. Ltd.

8.6.9 Hunan Haozhi Nano Technology Co. Ltd.

8.6.10 Innoglass Technology(Qingdao) Co. Ltd.

8.6.11 iGlass Pty Ltd.

8.6.12 Innoptec Srl

8.6.13 Irisfilm Corporation

8.6.14 Kewei

8.6.15 Merck KGaA

8.6.16 Oypdlc/Zhiyuan Building Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

8.6.17 Polytronix, Inc.

8.6.18 Q-Sys Co. Ltd.

8.6.19 Vanlong Technology Co. Ltd.

8.6.20 Smartglass International Limited

8.6.21 Switch Glass

8.6.22 Zhuhai Singyes New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.



9 Other Technologies

9.1 Photochromic Smart Glass

9.1.1 Technology Analysis

9.1.2 Markets

9.2 Micro-Blinds

9.2.1 Technology Analysis

9.2.2 Benefits

9.3 Electrokinetic Glass

9.3.1 Technology Analysis

9.3.2 Companies

9.3.2.1 Crown Electrokinetics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfwm12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900