Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services: Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Eddy Current and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There is continuous progress in the development and application of NDT methods that are often used in conjunction with CAD and computer-based modeling to match the advances in new materials, component design and new products.
The market is expanding not only for NDT equipment but also the NDT services offered by numerous companies. Some of these companies also offer training in various NDT techniques to customers' engineers and also certify these engineers. The NDT service market is expanding very fast, especially when there is a shortage of trained and certified engineers.
Report Scope
The scope of this report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of NDT technologies and the necessary equipment for these technologies, as well as the market for NDT services offered by companies worldwide.
The study provides an overview of NDT, the developmental history of various technologies, profiles of market leaders and their products as well as the consolidation trends within the industry.
The report has been prepared in an easily understandable format with a number of tables and charts/figures.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment and services with emphasis on key NDT methods such as ultrasonic, radiographic, eddy current, acoustic emission, liquid penetration, magnetic particle, infrared thermal imaging etc.
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Regional dynamics of the global NDT market covering key geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies (rest of the World)
- Discussion of key NDT end-user markets and sales by the technologies used within each market
- A look at the key NDT technologies, including their individual histories and application areas
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet the high demand supply ration of NDT products and services
- Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments
- Company profiles of market leading players in NDT business, including Advanced OEM Solutions, Comet Technology Corp., FujiFilm Holdings Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Williamson Corp.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope and Format
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Definition of Nondestructive Testing
- Concepts in the Industry
- Importance of the Industry
- NDT Methods
- Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
- Advantages of Ultrasonic Testing
- Capabilities of UT
- Types of UT Systems
- Equipment Used in Ultrasonic Testing
- Radiographic Testing
- Technologies Used in Radiographic Technology
- Benefits of Radiographic Testing
- Equipment Used in Radiographic Technology
- Visual Testing (VT)
- Technologies Involved in Visual Testing
- Equipment Involved in Visual Testing
- Technology Trends and Developments in Visual Testing
- Eddy Current Testing
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Eddy Current Testing
- Eddy Current Testing Techniques
- Equipment for Eddy Current Testing
- Technology Trends and Developments
- Magnetic Particle Testing
- Steps in Magnetic Particle Inspection
- Technologies Involved in Magnetic Particle Inspection
- Acoustic Emission Testing
- Acoustic Emission Testing Technologies
- Equipment for Acoustic Emission Testing
- Technology Developments and Trends
- Liquid Penetrant Inspection
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Liquid Penetrant Testing
- The Testing Process
- Inspector Qualifications
- Techniques and Types of Penetrants for Penetrant Testing
- Water-Washable Penetrants
- Post-Emulsifiable Penetrants
- Solvent Removable Penetrants
- Infrared Thermal Imaging
- Thermal Imaging Technologies
- Thermal Imaging Equipment
- Technology Trends and Developments
- Other NDT Methods
- Identification Testing
- Leak Testing
- Vibration Analysis
- Other Miscellaneous NDT Methods
- Applications of NDT
- Manufacturing Industries
- NDT Applications in the Automotive Industry
- Typical Flaws Detected by NDT
- NDT Inspection for Parts of Automobiles
- Aerospace Industry
- NDT in Oil and Gas Industry
- NDT Applications in Infrastructure
- NDT in Chemical Industries
- NDT in Metals Production Industries
- NDT in Power Generation Industries
- Transportation Security
- Other Industrial NDT Applications
- Life-Cycle Assessment
- Life Cycle Cost
- Technology Life Cycle
- History of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)
- History of Nondestructive Technologies
- Future Developments
- Regulations and Standards
- Aerospace Industries Association
- American Society for Nondestructive Testing, Inc.
- American Society of Mechanical Engineers
- ASTM International
- American Petroleum Institute
- American Welding Society
- European Committee for Standardization
- International Organization for Standardization
- National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors
- Standards Bodies from Other Nations
- Training and NDT Certification
- NDT Certification Levels
- Recertification
- Certification Requirements
- Certification Examinations
- Documentation
- Companies Involved in Various NDT Activities
- Levels of Certification
- Certification Requirements
- Accredited Bodies for Training and Certification
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Overview
- Global Market for NDT Equipment and Services
- Global Market for NDT Equipment by Technique
- Global Market for NDT Equipment
- Regional Markets for NDT Equipment
- North American Market for NDT Equipment
- Distribution of European Market for NDT Equipment
- Distribution of Asia-Pacific Market for NDT Equipment
- Distribution of Rest of the World Market for NDT Equipment
- Global Market for Types of Ultrasonic NDT Technologies
- Global Market for Ultrasonic NDT Equipment
- Regional Markets for Types of Ultrasonic NDT Equipment
- Global Market for Types of Radiographic NDT Technologies
- Global Market for Radiographic NDT Equipment
- Regional Markets for Radiographic NDT Equipment
- Global Market for NDT Equipment by Type of Visual Technology
- Global Market for Visual NDT Equipment
- Regional Markets for Visual NDT Equipment
- Global Market for Types of Eddy Current NDT Technologies
- Global Market for Eddy Current NDT Equipment
- Regional Markets for Eddy Current NDT Equipment
- Global Market for Magnetic Particle NDT Technologies, by Type
- Global Market for Magnetic Particle NDT Equipment
- Regional Markets for Magnetic Particle NDT Equipment
- Global Market for Acoustic Emission NDT Technologies, by Type
- Global Market for Acoustic Emission NDT Equipment
- Regional Markets for Acoustic Emission NDT Equipment
- Global Market for Liquid Penetrant NDT Technologies, by Type
- Global Market for Liquid Penetrant NDT Equipment
- Regional Markets for Liquid Penetrant NDT Equipment
- Global Market for Infrared Thermography NDT Technologies, by Type
- Global Market for Infrared Thermography NDT Equipment
- Regional Markets for Infrared Thermography NDT Equipment
- Global Market for Other NDT Technologies
- Regional Markets for Other NDT Technologies
- Global Market for NDT Services
- Regional Markets for NDT Services
- Distribution of North American Market for NDT Services
- Distribution of European Market for NDT Services
- Distribution of Asia-Pacific Market for NDT Services
- Distribution of Rest of the World Market for NDT Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview of Applications of NDT
- Global Market for NDT Applications
- Global Market for Ultrasonic NDT Applications
- Ultrasonic NDT Applications
- Trends and Developments in Ultrasonic NDT Technology
- Global Market for Radiographic NDT Applications
- Typical Applications of Radiographic NDT
- Technology Trends and Developments
- Global Market for Visual NDT Applications
- Visual NDT Applications
- Global Market for Eddy Current NDT Applications
- Eddy Current NDT Applications
- Global Market for Magnetic Particle NDT Applications
- Magnetic Particle NDT Applications
- Technology Trends and Developments
- Global Market for Acoustic Emission NDT Applications
- Acoustic Emission NDT Applications
- Global Market for Liquid Penetrant NDT Applications
- Liquid Penetrant NDT Applications
- Technology Trends and Developments
- Global Market for Infrared Thermography NDT Applications
- Infrared Thermography NDT Applications
- Global Market for Other Types of NDT Applications
Chapter 6 Patent Analysis and New Developments
- Patent Review
- Importance of Patent Analysis
- Analysis of Sample U.S. Patents
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued
- Patent Analysis Based on Technology
- Patent Analysis Based on Patents Issued to Companies
- New Developments in NDT Technology and Applications
Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Driving Forces for the NDT Industry
- Strategies for Staying Competitive in NDT Industry
- Future of NDT Technologies
- Future of Ultrasonic NDT
- Future of Eddy Current NDT
- Future of Radiography NDT
- Future of Acoustic Emission NDT
- Future of Infrared Thermography NDT
- Acquisitions and Mergers in NDT Equipment/Services Industry
