There is continuous progress in the development and application of NDT methods that are often used in conjunction with CAD and computer-based modeling to match the advances in new materials, component design and new products.



The market is expanding not only for NDT equipment but also the NDT services offered by numerous companies. Some of these companies also offer training in various NDT techniques to customers' engineers and also certify these engineers. The NDT service market is expanding very fast, especially when there is a shortage of trained and certified engineers.



Report Scope



The scope of this report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of NDT technologies and the necessary equipment for these technologies, as well as the market for NDT services offered by companies worldwide.

The study provides an overview of NDT, the developmental history of various technologies, profiles of market leaders and their products as well as the consolidation trends within the industry.

The report has been prepared in an easily understandable format with a number of tables and charts/figures.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment and services with emphasis on key NDT methods such as ultrasonic, radiographic, eddy current, acoustic emission, liquid penetration, magnetic particle, infrared thermal imaging etc.

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Regional dynamics of the global NDT market covering key geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies (rest of the World)

Discussion of key NDT end-user markets and sales by the technologies used within each market

A look at the key NDT technologies, including their individual histories and application areas

Identification of companies best positioned to meet the high demand supply ration of NDT products and services

Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments

Company profiles of market leading players in NDT business, including Advanced OEM Solutions, Comet Technology Corp., FujiFilm Holdings Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Williamson Corp.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope and Format

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology Background

Definition of Nondestructive Testing

Concepts in the Industry

Importance of the Industry

NDT Methods

Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

Advantages of Ultrasonic Testing

Capabilities of UT

Types of UT Systems

Equipment Used in Ultrasonic Testing

Radiographic Testing

Technologies Used in Radiographic Technology

Benefits of Radiographic Testing

Equipment Used in Radiographic Technology

Visual Testing (VT)

Technologies Involved in Visual Testing

Equipment Involved in Visual Testing

Technology Trends and Developments in Visual Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Advantages and Disadvantages of Eddy Current Testing

Eddy Current Testing Techniques

Equipment for Eddy Current Testing

Technology Trends and Developments

Magnetic Particle Testing

Steps in Magnetic Particle Inspection

Technologies Involved in Magnetic Particle Inspection

Acoustic Emission Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing Technologies

Equipment for Acoustic Emission Testing

Technology Developments and Trends

Liquid Penetrant Inspection

Advantages and Disadvantages of Liquid Penetrant Testing

The Testing Process

Inspector Qualifications

Techniques and Types of Penetrants for Penetrant Testing

Water-Washable Penetrants

Post-Emulsifiable Penetrants

Solvent Removable Penetrants

Infrared Thermal Imaging

Thermal Imaging Technologies

Thermal Imaging Equipment

Technology Trends and Developments

Other NDT Methods

Identification Testing

Leak Testing

Vibration Analysis

Other Miscellaneous NDT Methods

Applications of NDT

Manufacturing Industries

NDT Applications in the Automotive Industry

Typical Flaws Detected by NDT

NDT Inspection for Parts of Automobiles

Aerospace Industry

NDT in Oil and Gas Industry

NDT Applications in Infrastructure

NDT in Chemical Industries

NDT in Metals Production Industries

NDT in Power Generation Industries

Transportation Security

Other Industrial NDT Applications

Life-Cycle Assessment

Life Cycle Cost

Technology Life Cycle

History of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)

History of Nondestructive Technologies

Future Developments

Regulations and Standards

Aerospace Industries Association

American Society for Nondestructive Testing, Inc.

American Society of Mechanical Engineers

ASTM International

American Petroleum Institute

American Welding Society

European Committee for Standardization

International Organization for Standardization

National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors

Standards Bodies from Other Nations

Training and NDT Certification

NDT Certification Levels

Recertification

Certification Requirements

Certification Examinations

Documentation

Companies Involved in Various NDT Activities

Levels of Certification

Certification Requirements

Accredited Bodies for Training and Certification

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Overview

Global Market for NDT Equipment and Services

Global Market for NDT Equipment by Technique

Global Market for NDT Equipment

Regional Markets for NDT Equipment

North American Market for NDT Equipment

Distribution of European Market for NDT Equipment

Distribution of Asia-Pacific Market for NDT Equipment

Distribution of Rest of the World Market for NDT Equipment

Global Market for Types of Ultrasonic NDT Technologies

Global Market for Ultrasonic NDT Equipment

Regional Markets for Types of Ultrasonic NDT Equipment

Global Market for Types of Radiographic NDT Technologies

Global Market for Radiographic NDT Equipment

Regional Markets for Radiographic NDT Equipment

Global Market for NDT Equipment by Type of Visual Technology

Global Market for Visual NDT Equipment

Regional Markets for Visual NDT Equipment

Global Market for Types of Eddy Current NDT Technologies

Global Market for Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Regional Markets for Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Global Market for Magnetic Particle NDT Technologies, by Type

Global Market for Magnetic Particle NDT Equipment

Regional Markets for Magnetic Particle NDT Equipment

Global Market for Acoustic Emission NDT Technologies, by Type

Global Market for Acoustic Emission NDT Equipment

Regional Markets for Acoustic Emission NDT Equipment

Global Market for Liquid Penetrant NDT Technologies, by Type

Global Market for Liquid Penetrant NDT Equipment

Regional Markets for Liquid Penetrant NDT Equipment

Global Market for Infrared Thermography NDT Technologies, by Type

Global Market for Infrared Thermography NDT Equipment

Regional Markets for Infrared Thermography NDT Equipment

Global Market for Other NDT Technologies

Regional Markets for Other NDT Technologies

Global Market for NDT Services

Regional Markets for NDT Services

Distribution of North American Market for NDT Services

Distribution of European Market for NDT Services

Distribution of Asia-Pacific Market for NDT Services

Distribution of Rest of the World Market for NDT Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview of Applications of NDT

Global Market for NDT Applications

Global Market for Ultrasonic NDT Applications

Ultrasonic NDT Applications

Trends and Developments in Ultrasonic NDT Technology

Global Market for Radiographic NDT Applications

Typical Applications of Radiographic NDT

Technology Trends and Developments

Global Market for Visual NDT Applications

Visual NDT Applications

Global Market for Eddy Current NDT Applications

Eddy Current NDT Applications

Global Market for Magnetic Particle NDT Applications

Magnetic Particle NDT Applications

Technology Trends and Developments

Global Market for Acoustic Emission NDT Applications

Acoustic Emission NDT Applications

Global Market for Liquid Penetrant NDT Applications

Liquid Penetrant NDT Applications

Technology Trends and Developments

Global Market for Infrared Thermography NDT Applications

Infrared Thermography NDT Applications

Global Market for Other Types of NDT Applications

Chapter 6 Patent Analysis and New Developments

Patent Review

Importance of Patent Analysis

Analysis of Sample U.S. Patents

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Patent Analysis Based on Technology

Patent Analysis Based on Patents Issued to Companies

New Developments in NDT Technology and Applications

Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Driving Forces for the NDT Industry

Strategies for Staying Competitive in NDT Industry

Future of NDT Technologies

Future of Ultrasonic NDT

Future of Eddy Current NDT

Future of Radiography NDT

Future of Acoustic Emission NDT

Future of Infrared Thermography NDT

Acquisitions and Mergers in NDT Equipment/Services Industry

Chapter 8 Company Profiles



3Dx-Ray Ltd.

Advanced Inspection Technologies

Advanced NDT Ltd.

Advanced Oem Solutions

Advantage NDT Supplies Ltd.

Airstar Inc.

AMC Instruments SRL

American Science & Engineering Inc.

Analogic Corp.

Anritsu Corp.

Anritsu Infivis Co., Ltd.

Aolong Group

At-Automation Technology Gmbh

Autoclear

Balteau NDT

Bosello High Technology SRL

Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

Bruker AXS

Carestream NDT

Chemetall Gmbh

Chemetall Americas

Clampon AS

Comet Holding AG

Comet Technology Corp.

Controle Mesure Systems

Cygnus Instruments Ltd.

Danatronics Corp.

Dandong Huari Science Electric Co., Ltd.

Dandong NDT Equipment

Dandong Yangguang Instrument Co., Ltd

Dasel Sistemas

Digital Wave Corp.

Digitexx Data Systems Inc.

Dolphitech AS

Drr NDT Gmbh & Co. Kg

Eddy Current Technology Inc.

Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Ekoscan

Elcometer NDT

Element Materials Technology

Envirosight LLC

Ether Nde Ltd.

Eurosonic Mistras

Extech Instruments Corp.

Faxitron X-Ray Corp.

Fischer Technology Inc.

Flir Systems Inc.

Fluke Process Instruments

Ferster Instruments Inc.

Foma Bohemia Ltd.

Force Technology A/S

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Fuji NDT Operations Center

Gammatec NDT Supplies Soc Ltd.

Ge Inspection Technologies

Ge Measurement & Control Solutions Inc.

Geokon Inc.

Geosig Ltd.

Gould-Bass Co.

Granpect Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Doppler Electronic Technologies Co., Ltd.

Gulmay Ltd.

Hillger Ing. Bro

Hi-Spec Systems

Hk Sunlonge International Co., Ltd.

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik Gmbh

Ibg NDT Systems Corp.

Imasonic SAS

IMG Ultrasuoni SRL

Infratec Gmbh

Innerspec Technologies

Institut Dr. Foerster Gmbh & Co. Kg

Instrument Technology Inc.

Intertek Group Plc

Intertest Inc.

Intron Plus Ltd.

Jentek Sensors, Inc.

JMD NDT Inc.

Jireh Industries

Karl Deutsch Pruef- UND Messgeraetebau Gmbh + Co Kg

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

Keithley Instruments Inc.

KLA-Tencor Corp.

Krystalvision Image Systems PVT. Ltd.

Kyungdo Enterprise Co., Ltd.

L3 Harris Security & Detection Systems

Laser Optical Engineering Ltd.

Laser Technology Inc.

Lecoeur Electronique

Limab AB

Lixi Inc.

Lumasense Technologies Inc.

M2M

Magnaflux Corp.

Magnetic Analysis Corp.

Malvern Panalytical

Marietta Nondestructive Testing LLC

Matec Instrument Companies Inc.

Metrix NDT Ltd.

Medit Inc.

Met-L-Chek Co.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Mfe Enterprises, Inc.

Microvista Gmbh

Mistras Group Inc.

Modsonic Instruments Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd.

MX Industrial

National Instruments Corp.

Nawoo Tech Co., Ltd.

NDT Global Gmbh & Co. Kg

NDT Systems Inc.

NDT Technologies, Inc.

Netco Professional Services Gmbh

NextNDT Technology Inc.

Nikon Metrology

Nordinkraft

North Star Imaging Inc.

Nova Metrix LLC

Oceanscan Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Olympus America Inc.

Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas

Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd.

Optim Inc.

Oxford Instruments Measurement Systems LLC

Oxxius Sa

Parker Research Corp.

PAR Systems Inc.

PBP Optel Sp. Z O.O.

Peak NDT

Phoenix Inspection Systems Ltd.

Photon Dynamics, Inc.

Physical Acoustics Corp.

Plant Integrity Ltd.

Pragma NDT

Promprylad

Proceq

PSI AG

QSA Global Inc.

Qualitest International

Quality Material Inspection Inc.

Quality Network Inc.

Rapiscan Systems Inc.

Rigaku Corp.

Roboplanet

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Russell Nde Systems Inc.

Scanmaster Systems (IRT) Ltd.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)

Secu-Chek Gmbh

Sensor Networks Inc.

Shanghai ChiNDT Systems And Services Co., Ltd.

Shantou Institute Of Ultrasonic Instruments

Shimadzu Corp.

SKF

Smiths Detection LLC

Socomate International

Sodis Lab

Sonatest NDE Ltd.

Sonoscan Inc.

Sonotec Ultraschallsensorik Halle Gmbh

Sonotron NDT

Sonix Inc.

South Manufacturing Inc.

Spectronics Corp.

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corp.

Starmans Elctronics S.R.O

Strainstall UK Ltd.

Tac Technical Instrument Corp.

Technical Services Products Inc.

Tecscan Systems

Teledyne Dalsa Inc.

Teledyne ICM

Televere Systems

Testex Inc.

Testo SE & Co. KGAA

Thermal Wave Imaging Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Triple 5 Industries

Tritex NDT USA LLC

UE Systems Inc.

Ultrasonic Sciences Ltd.

The Ultran Group

United Western Technologies

Vallen-Systeme Gmbh

Varex Imaging Corp.

Vidar Systems Corp.

Vidisco Ltd.

Visiconsult X-Ray Systems & Solutions Gmbh

VJ Technologies

Vizaar Industrial Imaging AG

Williamson Corp.

X-Ray Industries Inc.

X-Ray Worx Gmbh

Yxlon Copenhagen

Yxlon International Gmbh

Zetec Inc.

Zhejiang Ulirvision Technology Co., Ltd

Zhong Yi NDT Co., Ltd.

Zygo Corp.

Acoustic Technology Group Inc.

Acuren Inspection Inc.

Advanced NDT Solutions, Inc.

Applied Technical Services Inc.

Applus+

Applus Rtd B.V.

Arcadia Aerospace Industries LLC

Ashtead Technology Ltd.

Birring NDE Center

Bureau Veritas Sa

Cathray NDT Services

Certified Pressure Testing LLC

Conco Services Corp.

Element Materials Technology

Esteem Apv Inspection Services SDN. BHD.

Extende S.A.

FI Testund Messtechnik Gmbh

Geocomp Corp.

Gulfnde Industrial Services India Pvt., Ltd.

Hasan Inspection Services

Ihi Southwest Technologies Inc.

Innovated NDT Training Solutions

Interwav Inc.

Iris Inspection Services Inc.

Iveycooper Services LLC

Jesse Garant Metrology Center

Jets Inc.

Kakivik Asset Management LLC

Lavender International NDT Ltd.

LMATS Pty Ltd.

Massachusetts Materials Research Inc.

McNDT Pipeline Ltd.

Metalogic Inspection Services Inc.

MFE Rentals

Mistras Group Inc.

Morgan Ward (NDT) Ltd.

MTL Werkstoffprfung Gmbh

MX Industrial

National Inspection & Consultants LLC

NDT Group Inc.

NDTS India (P) Ltd.

NDT Solutions Inc.

NTS Chesapeake

Quality Assurance Resources Inc.

Reliability Inspection Group LLC

Russell Nde Systems Inc.

SGS SA

Sky Testing Services Inc.

Southern Inspection Inc.

Southern Tool Inspection

Structural Integrity Associates Inc.

Structural Testing Systems

TD NDE

Team Inc.

Team Industrial Services

Techknowserve Corp.

Technique Inspection & Contrle

Tecnatom

Testia

Trinity NDT Engineers

TUV Rheinland Of North America Inc.

TWI

Unicomp Technology Co., Ltd.

United Western Technologies

Versa Integrity Group Inc.

Vibrant NDT Services PVT. Ltd.

Vogt Ultrasonics Gmbh

X-R-I Testing

