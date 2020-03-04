Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market - Analysis By Technology (IVF, Artificial Insemination, Others), Products, End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market was valued at USD 24,133.23 Million in the year 2019.



Delay in age of first time pregnancy has led to lowering of total fertility rate (TFR) globally. Growing stress levels, escalation in pollution levels, modern lifestyle with increase in alcohol consumption and smoking are all cumulatively leading to increase in male and female infertility. Acceptance of homosexual couples and single mothers surging in number for use of ART are anticipated to lead market growth in the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Various techniques such as In Vitro fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination, Zygote Intra-fallopian transfer (ZIFT), Gamete Intra-fallopian Transfer (GIFT) are used according to need of the patient. In Vitro fertilization is considered as Gold standard for ART due to high success rate for embryo transfer and increase in live birth rates.



Drugs such as orals and hormones which are injectable, are used prior to ART treatment and also during the treatment to prepare the body. Drugs market is estimated to grow heavily with elaborate pipeline. Moreover, INVOcell and Anecova have developed In vivo ART devices, which are likely to facilitate market growth in the forecast period.



Among the regions, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and Americas, will experience the highest growth rate owing to decrease in male and female fertility.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Assisted Reproductive Technology Market at global, regional and country-levels.

The report analyses Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Technology (In vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Others).

The report assesses the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By End-user (Hospitals, Fertility clinics).

The report assesses the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Products (Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services, Drugs).

The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific) and By Country (USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, China, Japan, India, UK, Germany, Italy).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key developments and drug pipeline phases. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Technology, End-user, Products and Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Merck, Hamilton Thorne, Cooper Surgical, Nidacon International AB, Anecova, Esco, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF Group, Irvine Scientific.

The report presents the analysis of Assisted Reproductive Technology market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Development of Low Cost Technology

2.2 Focus on Emerging Markets



3. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global ART Market Segmentation - By Technology

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global ART: By Technology

5.2 IVF - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 AI - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global ART Market Segmentation - By End-user

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global ART: By End-user

6.2 Hospitals & Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 Fertility Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global ART Market Segmentation - By Product Type

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global ART: By Product Type

7.2 Drugs - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.3 Instruments - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 Consumables - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.5 Software & Services - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global ART: By Region



9. Americas ART Market: Segmentation By Technology, End-user, Product Type (2015-2025)



10. Europe ART Market: Segmentation By Technology, End-user, Product Type (2015-2025)



11. Asia Pacific ART Market: Segmentation By Technology, End-user, Product Type (2015-2025)



12. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers

12.2 Restraints

12.3 Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global ART Market - By Technology Segment, 2025

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global ART Market - By End-user Segment, 2025

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global ART Market - By Product Type Segment, 2025

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global ART Market - By Region Segment, 2025



14. Key Developments in Assisted Reproductive Technology Market



15. Assisted Reproductive Technology Pipeline



16. Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

16.1 Market Share of Leading Global Companies

16.2 Competitive Position of Companies Dealing in ART



17. Company Analysis

17.1 Irvine Scientific

17.2 Merck

17.3 Hamilton Thorne

17.4 Vitrolife

17.5 Monash IVF Group

17.6 INVO Bioscience

17.7 Cooper Surgical

17.8 Esco

17.9 Anecova

17.10 Nidacon International AB



