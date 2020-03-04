4 March 2020

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares

forming the share capital as at 29 February 2020

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Number of shares with a nominal value of €7 Gross number of

voting rights 29 February 2020 224,525,144 259,272,226





