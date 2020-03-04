Selbyville, Delaware, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Network Slicing Market by Component (Solution, Service), Application (Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Automotive , Government , Retail, BFSI), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of network slicing will reach $600 million by 2026. The rising demand for broadband services over mobile networks and 5G network development is expected to contribute significantly to the market demand.

The growing demand for 5G communication network across industries is expected to support the network slicing market growth. The use cases with diverse requirements for connectivity, functionality and performance are expected to drive the demand for network slicing. For instance, autonomous cars rely heavily on Vehicle-to-Anything (V2X) communication for efficient functioning and require low latency.

Furthermore, video streaming in vehicles requires high bandwidth. Network slicing provides a common wireless infrastructure for both high bandwidth and low latency applications. It provides wireless broadband connectivity, media streaming and real time control. Due to these application capabilities, autonomous vehicle manufacturers are adopting network slicing technology.

The increasing cyberthreats over wireless networks are major concerns due to growing penetration of wireless devices. Due to a shared environment, unauthenticated data restricted from one single slice can be accessible from other shared resources. It raises concern for security and can affect the adoption for the network slicing technology in data-oriented businesses.

The network slicing market size in the manufacturing sector is expected to surpass USD 100 million by 2026. The extensive demand for network slicing in industrial IoT applications is supporting the market growth. For instance, in November 2019, ZTE corporation successfully trialed 5G network slicing in China. The company partnered with China Telecom and Zhejiang Bluetron for developing the technology. They integrated 5G network with mobile edge computing servers and IoT sensors to enhance the operational efficiency of industrial processes.

The penetration of network slicing in healthcare sector in Europe is expected to increase significantly through 2026. The increasing demand for managed network slicing services across enterprises operating in healthcare sector in the region is supporting the market growth. The consistent infrastructure development activities supported by economic stability is expected to fuel R&D investment in healthcare technology across Europe.

The companies operating in industry are launching new solutions that support the 5G network and network slicing. For instance, in October 2019, ZTE partnered with Hutchison Drei Austria and launched 5G slicing service store in Europe. It provided custom network slices, with network optimizing capability and real time KPI monitoring. The network bandwidth optimizes with the number of users connected on network and pre-defined KPIs. Due to 5G network deployment across industries in Europe, the demand for network slicing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Some major findings of the network slicing market report include:

The increasing demand for Industrial IoT solutions across the enterprises is supporting the technology development in the market.

The rising investment in automotive sector in Europe region is supporting the market growth for vehicle communication applications.

The collaborative development and testing initiatives for 5G network are facilitating the enterpriser adoption of network slicing infrastructure.

infrastructure. Major players operating in the network slicing market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ericsson, Nokia Corporation and ZTE Corporation etc.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on development of advanced products that can enable customization of virtual networks.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Network Slicing Market Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Industry landscape, 2017 – 2026

3.4. Technological evolution

3.5. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.6. Network slicing architecture

3.7. Technology & innovation landscape

3.7.1. 5G network

3.7.2. Software Defined Networking (SDN)

3.7.3. Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

3.8. Regulatory landscape

3.8.1. Global

3.8.1.1. 3GPP Standards

3.8.1.2. International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

3.8.2. North America

3.8.2.1. Federal Communications Commission

3.8.2.2. Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association

3.8.3. Europe

3.8.3.1. European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) Radio Equipment Directive (2014/53/EU)

3.8.3.2. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR, EU)

3.8.4. Asia Pacific

3.8.4.1. Intelligent Internet-connected Vehicles Road Test Administrative Rules (for trial implementation) – China

3.8.4.2. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)

3.8.5. LAMEA

3.8.5.1. Public Telecommunications Policy (Decree 4733/2003, Brazil)

3.8.5.2. Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) under ECA

3.8.5.3. Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA, UAE)

3.9. Industry impact forces

3.9.1. Growth drivers

3.9.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10. Porter’s analysis

3.11. PESTEL analysis

3.12. Growth potential analysis

