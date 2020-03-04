Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Air Conditioning Market & Volume By Country, Segments, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report captures a detailed analysis of the European air conditioner market & volume and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers & challenges, key players and their projections for the future.



In Europe, air conditioners (AC) are more of a utility product rather than a luxury product. In the last few years air conditioners market in Europe has grown at a rapid rate. The growth in the Europe air conditioning market is due to soaring temperature and humidity levels across the European region.



According to this research, the market is expected to be more than USD 21 billion by the end of 2025.



This growth is also propelled by the emergence of technologically advanced air conditioners with air purification and inverter technologies. Another factor for the demand in air conditioners is that it is also propelled by the use of IoT in Air Conditioners, and these smart air conditioners are highly efficient which has built-in Wi-Fi & user interface to allow advanced controlling like many other smart devices; a smart AC can be accessed, and its functionality can be controlled through a mobile phone app.



In this report, we have completed insights on types of Air Conditioners in European region like Split ACs, Window ACs, Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Air Conditioning (AC) System, Roof Top, Chillers and Air Handling Unit market will also grow in forecast years.



By Volume: Russia Holds the Largest Share in the European Air Conditioning Market



By air conditioner volume, we have cover following countries: Italy, France, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Ukraine and Rest of the Europe. Russia holds the largest volume share in the European air conditioner market.



Italy, France and Russia are the Big Markets in the European Air Conditioning Market



The report studies the market of the following countries: Italy, France, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Ukraine and Rest of the Europe. Italy, France and Russia are the big markets in the European air conditioner market due strong demand of air conditioners in these markets.



By Segments: Splits Air Conditioners Dominate the Air Conditioner Market in Europe



In this report, we have segmented the Europe air conditioning market into seven parts; Splits, VRF, Rooftops, Chillers, AHU, Fan Coils and Others. In the European air conditioner market, Splits air conditioners dominate this market place.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Air Conditioner (AC) Market & Volume

5.1 Market

5.2 Volume



6. Market & Volume Share - Europe Air Conditioner (AC)

6.1 Market Share - Segments

6.2 Market Share - By Country

6.3 Volume Share - By Country



7. Country - Europe Air Conditioner (AC) Market & Volume

7.1 Italy

7.1.1 Market

7.1.2 Volume

7.2 France

7.3 Russia

7.4 United Kingdom

7.5 Spain

7.6 Germany

7.7 Netherlands

7.8 Turkey

7.9 Greece

7.10 Ukraine

7.11 Rest of Europe



8. Segments - Europe Air Conditioner (AC) Market

8.1 Splits

8.2 VRF

8.3 Rooftops

8.4 Chillers

8.5 AHU

8.6 Fan Coils

8.7 Others



9. Company Analysis

9.1 Daikin Industries Limited

9.2 Toshiba Corporation

9.3 Mitsubishi Corporation

9.4 LG Electronics

9.5 Electrolux AB



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jokagw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900