However, the growing buzz around space-based internet communication could act as a challenge for the submarine communication market growth.



Upgrade segment of submarine communication cable to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Submarine communication cable upgrades are required to meet the capacity requirements within fixed budgets.A combination of careful planning, the right equipment, and accurate field expertise is necessary to increase undersea network capacity.



Submarine communication cable upgrades have significantly changed with the introduction of coherent transmission technology.This technology combines the modulation of the amplitude, phase modulation, and polarization to transmit large volumes of information through a fiber-optic cable.



Thus, innovations and upgrades in submarine communication cables enable developments in models, field trials, design methodologies, and power budget formulations to ensure successful upgrades in the coherent capacity installations of these cables.



High voltage power cable to hold the largest size of the submarine power cable market throughout the forecast period

The increasing requirement of interconnecting lands and the growing demand for power generated from offshore plants using renewable sources of energy have led to the growth of the high voltage segment of the submarine power cable market.



Submarine power cable market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The region is expected to witness unprecedented growth in offshore wind installations during the forecast period.According to the Global Offshore Wind Report 2019, the offshore installations in Asia are expected to have 100 GW wind capacity.



Moreover, the report states that China accounted for the highest proportion of new offshore installations in 2018, both offshore (40%) and onshore (45%).Several countries in APAC are planning pilot projects or carrying out full-scale development of commercial-scale offshore wind farms to amplify offshore wind deployments in the region.



This has led to an increase in the investments toward pilot projects, feasibility studies, and new installations in APAC.



Alcatel-Lucent, SubCom, NEC, Prysmian, Nexans, Google, Saudi Ericsson, Hengtong, ZTT, NKT, and JDR Cable are a few key players in the submarine cable system market.



