The Annual Pharma Supply Chain and Security World Summit is back in London for the 3rd time, and this time with more focus on optimizing your supply chain challenges to ensure an agile, responsive, streamlined and secured supply chain.
Pharmaceutical companies have to resist the challenges looming from supply chain security lapses to avoid infiltration of counterfeit, diverted, and adulterated drugs entering into the supply chain. Apart from having an end to end visibility and traceability within the supply chain, effective serialization programs will be a key differentiator and will be a competitive advantage for the pharmaceutical companies.
Drug counterfeiting which is not only a global public health risk but also harms the quality of the product, the integrity of the brand, the economy and even national security. Revenues from the pharma and bio-pharma counterfeit market are estimated to be more than $200 billion. Aligning your anti-counterfeiting strategy with the corporate supply chain strategy should plot a roadmap for implementing anti-counterfeiting measures.
Both industry and governments across the world recognising the importance of implementing product serialization, it becomes obligatory for all entities within the supply chain to comply with federal or state legislation pertaining to the locations in which they operate.
Initiatives focusing on supply chain monitoring, such as mass serialisation, track and trace or hologram tagging, had mixed outcomes, as counterfeiters are agile and have found ways to bypass the steps quickly. Pharmaceutical companies and regulators are still developing techniques to stop them by creating an intelligence-led brand protection strategy. This also reveals numerous gaps in the governmental and industry efforts to safeguard global pharmaceutical and biotech supplies.
You are invited to attend the Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2020 - Supply-chain, Drug Serialization And Anti-Counterfeiting conference, which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas, the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference, you'll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.
Key Highlights
Agenda
Day One:
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
09:20 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Supply Chain Management & Security
09:30 - Industry 4.0 adoption within Johnson & Johnson and strategic adoption of new technologies in supply chain
10:00 - Better Insights, Security and Efficiency throughout the supply chain
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
10:50 - Designing an optimal supply chain network - Determine the right structure for your supply chain
Serialization and Track & Trace
11:20 - Teva Case Study - Implementing Well-organized, Adaptable and Effective End to End system
11:50 - Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility - A digital approach to the supply chain
12:20 - Networking & Luncheon
13:00 - Optimizing Traceability and Tracking to combat counterfeiting
Packaging & Labelling
13:30 - The rising demand for Anti-counterfeit packaging - An increase in the trade among developed and developing countries
14:00 - Sustainable packaging digitization and its opportunities for a sound anti-counterfeiting strategy
14:30 - Improve efficiencies in Artwork & labelling to implementation
15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
De-Risking Supply Chain
15:30 - Developing a Risk Management Plan for your supply chain
16:00 - Streamlining serialization implementations with your CMOs
16:30 - Panel Discussion: Pharma Supply Chain - Current trends, opportunities and challenges for better visibility and security
17:10 - Chairperson's closing remarks
18:00 - Networking Drinks Session
Day Two
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
09:20 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Anti-Counterfeiting & Brand Protection
09:30 - Tracking the magnitude of the counterfeit problem: A global perspective
10:00 - Combating the Counterfeit Culture and the way to go for optimal brand protection
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion
Regulatory, Compliance and IP
10:50 - Decoding Serialization Regulations - DSCSA, EU FMD and other Global Regulations?
11:20 - Risk Takers vs. Resilience MakersYou do have a choice
11:50 - Advancement in IP enforcement in Europe and what's next?
12:20 - Networking & Luncheon
Pharmacists, Public and Online Market Place
13:20 - Role of Pharmacist's in preventing counterfeit drugs
14:00 - Cyber-security and anti-counterfeit programs: Detecting counterfeit sales and managing data for success
14:30 - Sensitizing the public about the counterfeit Pharma products to curb the sale of Counterfeits
15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
Blockchain & Next Gen Technologies
15:20 - Case Study - Blockchain opportunities in the pharma supply chain and for detecting falsified drugs
15:50 - Building a smarter Supply chain - Power of AI and Blockchain
16:20 - Panel discussion: Anti-counterfeiting and supply chain security - A future-proof system to battle counterfeiting
17:00 - Chairperson's closing remarks
